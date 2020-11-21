Morningside wraps up unbeaten regular season

Arnijae “AP” Ponder became just the 11th player in NAIA history to eclipse 5,000 career rushing yards. Ponder finished with 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Reid Jurgensmeier hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and went over 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season.

Junior Joe Dolincheck completed 10 of 11 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns. By the way, Dolincheck played only one half.

Morningside racked up points at a rapid-fire pace, scoring all seven times it had the ball in the first half, racing to a 49-0 lead. Incredibly, the Mustangs tallied seven touchdowns in just over six minutes.

After securing its 10th league title in a row, Morningside must now put its season on hold. The NAIA playoffs begin on April 17, 2021.

“When you throw out 10 (GPAC titles) you start thinking about all of the great players we’ve had,” Ryan said. “Without question, what those guys accomplished was special, yet all those guys moved on.