Morningside wraps up unbeaten regular season

SIOUX CITY -- A college football season like no other hasn’t fazed the two-time defending NAIA national champions.
Through a season wracked with uncertainty because of the COVID 19 virus, Morningside College has continued to perform at a high level.
On Saturday, the Mustangs wrapped up an unbeaten regular season with a 57-0 shutout of Hastings at Olsen Stadium.
The fact that there were even games played at all was fortunate, but the way Morningside (8-0) was able to remain focused on the task at hand was equally impressive.
“It’s really a unique year, so many things you don’t expect and so many things that you have to navigate through,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “I’m really proud of what our guys have accomplished. Just to be able to stay focused and locked in, you have guys missing here and there as it goes, I’m really proud of them.”
The numbers this program has produced under Ryan are mind-boggling, to say the least.
Morningside clinched its 10th straight Great Plains Athletic Conference championship. Moreover, it stretched its winning streak to 37 consecutive games and its GPAC string to 51 in a row.
Over the last decade, the Mustangs have rung up 83 conference wins and in 65 of those, have scored 40 or more points.
Arnijae “AP” Ponder became just the 11th player in NAIA history to eclipse 5,000 career rushing yards. Ponder finished with 71 yards and two touchdowns.
Reid Jurgensmeier hauled in a pair of touchdown passes and went over 1,000 receiving yards for the second straight season.
Junior Joe Dolincheck completed 10 of 11 passes for 350 yards and five touchdowns. By the way, Dolincheck played only one half.
Morningside racked up points at a rapid-fire pace, scoring all seven times it had the ball in the first half, racing to a 49-0 lead. Incredibly, the Mustangs tallied seven touchdowns in just over six minutes.
After securing its 10th league title in a row, Morningside must now put its season on hold. The NAIA playoffs begin on April 17, 2021.
“When you throw out 10 (GPAC titles) you start thinking about all of the great players we’ve had,” Ryan said. “Without question, what those guys accomplished was special, yet all those guys moved on.
“I felt this year there were a few teams in our conference who were really loaded. Our guys were able to take on all those games and challenges. It’s not something that everyone does. These seniors never lost a regular season game. At any point you can slip up and let it get away from you. I’m really proud of what these guys have done.”
Jurgensmeier, who had 121 yards on four receptions, provided a sign of things to come on Morningside’s third play from scrimmage.
The senior from Wahoo, Nebraska, slipped past the Hastings defense and was wide open when Dolincheck found him and he completed an 88-yard touchdown play. Jurgensmeier later added a 7-yard scoring catch.
“We didn’t know what to expect from day to day,” Jurgensmeier said. “The biggest thing for us was just staying focused on getting better at what we can control and coming out to practice every day and try to keep a positive attitude with everything negative going on in the world. We’ve been able to do that and the record shows. It’s been a great regular season.”
Dolincheck also threw touchdown passes to Jamal Albousafi (58 yards), Ponder (47) and Caleb Schweigart (57). It was his 22nd straight game with at least two touchdown passes.
Ponder had a 2-yard scoring run early in the second quarter and reached the 5,000-yard mark on a 36-yard TD scamper.
Morningside limited Hastings (2-7) to 193 total yards, including just 25 on the ground. The Mustangs totaled 589 yards.
Dolincheck’s replacement, freshman Kaden Ladwig, was 13-for-14 for 93 yards passing in the second half. Before the game was over, Morningside used four different quarterbacks and 14 different receivers caught passes.
Weston Schultz helped preserve the shutout with eight tackles, while Tyler Wingert and Seth Maitlen added seven each. The Mustangs recorded five quarterback sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Now, the team will take some time off to complete finals before cranking it up again in the spring to defend its national championship.
“They won’t really be back on campus until January so hopefully they can stay in shape on their own accord,” Ryan said. “It’s going to be real strange. There’s nothing to go off of, it’s going to be the first time. Hopefully we’ll be ready to go.”
