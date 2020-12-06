Morningside wrestling has two runner-ups at Doane

CRETE, Neb. -- Morningside had two wrestlers finish in the top-two at the Doane Conner/Oppenheim Open on Saturday.

Returning NAIA national qualifier John Diener advanced to the Open 157-pound championship match. He won his first three matches by fall, all in the first period, and faced Grand View's Tanner Abbass in the title match.

Diener kept it close for the first two periods, trailing 2-1 after one and then 5-3 after the second. Abbas got a quick escape in the third and another takedown to seal the 8-4 championship win.

Kasten Grape had a solid showing in the Open 197, winning by fall in his first two matches, both in the first minute. He advanced to the championship match after 4-2 decision and faced Doane's Bradley Antesberger.

Grape trailed 6-3 going into the final period but got within a point with a reversal with 52 seconds left. But Antesberger went up by three again with a reversal with 13 seconds left. Grape did get a late escape but Antesberger got the 8-6 win.

In the Open 125, Evan Shell finished in fourth place. He won his first match by fall but then was pinned in the quarterfinal. He bounced back with back-to-back major decisions and advanced to the third-place match with a 7-0 decision. He lost to York's Harley Williamson 10-5 to finish in fourth.