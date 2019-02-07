SIOUX CITY -- Morningside won the final three matches to secure a win over one-loss Concordia on Thursday.
Morningside took a 3-0 lead after Keegan Hessler won by a 2-0 decision at 125. Concordia got the three points back with a decision at 133.
Morningside then got an 11-5 decision at 141 by Lane Nichols and Dakota Drenth (149) and Zak Fowler (157) had back-to-back pins to put the Mustangs up 15-3.
Concordia came back with a pin at 165 pounds and a decision at 174 to make it 15-12. The Mustangs then got three straight decisions by Jacob Wiley (184), Caleb Demmer (197) and Phil Rasmussen (285) to close out the dual in favor of the Mustangs.