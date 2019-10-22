SIOUX CITY -- It was another successful season for the Morningside wrestling team under head coach Jake Stevenson.
During his seventh season, the Mustangs finished with a 9-3 dual record and were 7-1 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Mustangs claimed a GPAC title and also qualified six wrestlers for the NAIA national tournament.
But this season will be a slightly different team. The Mustangs did lose All-American Keegan Hessler to graduation but the Mustangs still return three national qualifiers - heavyweight Phil Rasmussen, 197-pounders Jacob Wiley and 157-pounder Kyle Fowler.
Those three will be the mainstays in a lineup that will feature a handful of freshmen and some backups from a season ago.
"We have some great leadership that is back and we brought in some good freshmen in that should hopefully fill in for the guys that we lost," Stevenson said. "Hopefully we will continue to build on where we left off last year. We are hoping to be conference champs again, that's always our goal, and then build on our one All-American from last year and get a few more this year."
Wiley, an East grad, is a returning national qualifier at 184 points last season and will bump up to 197 this season. Wiley wanted to make it on the podium last season so the goal is pretty simple for his final season at Morningside. He wants to achieve All-American status.
"I fell a little short of that (last year). I felt like I was really close. I didn't compete as well as I could have at nationals but I've been working real hard in the offseason to get as good as I can to have a shot at a national title," Wiley said. "I think it's just confidence really. I've gotten to the point where I know I've put in the work and it is all about continuing to do it and working hard and the results will come."
Stevenson is leaning on Wiley, who went 24-11 last season, in a leadership role this season and while being a team leader is nothing new to Wiley this season since he was one last year, he knows how to handle the role better now.
"I had all of the responsibilities that I do this year. It was a kind of a transition for me last year. I had never really been in this room as a leader," Wiley said. "So last year I was figuring it out and getting used to it and this year, I feel like I am a leader. I've molded into that role."
Wiley gets to be the main leader of a team that he feels can be the best squad in the GPAC.
"We have some really high expectations, especially for our freshmen. A lot of them have some really good high school accolades," Wiley said. "We are hoping to mold them into college-ready kids this year because we honestly need some of them in the lineup. As far as returners, everyone is going to be tough and ready to fight. The expectations are as high as always."
Rasmussen went 25-11 last season and was GPAC champion as a sophomore. Stevenson said Rasmussen is becoming a more well-rounded wrestler.
"I think he's continued to build confidence. His ability and wrestling skills are where it needs to be," Stevenson said. "It's the match presence that he's learned and grown from. A lot of that is experience because he didn't start wrestling until high school. He wrestled the U.S. Open and the experience he got in the offseason was huge."
Fowler, an Elk Point-Jefferson graduate, went 22-12 last season at 157 pounds, which he will stay at this season. Stevenson expects big things out of Fowler in his final season.
"He's always been a strong competitor for us and made an impact every year he's been in this program," Stevenson said. "That's his goal this year is to be an All-American. He has the ability, he's been in the All-American round before. I am excited to have him here for one more year and to get the most out of him that we can."
So far, Stevenson thinks freshmen Kory Van Oort (165 pounds, West Sioux grad and 152-pound state champion last season), Noah Styskal (157 pounds, David City, Neb.), Joe Waters (125 pounds, Spirit Lake grad), Josh Tibbits (133 pounds, Martensdale St. Mary's grad) and John Diener (149 pounds, Kaukana, Wis.) could all have an impact.
"We just have a crew honestly. I am pretty excited about who we have," Stevenson said.
Senior Dusten Reed (141 pounds) and junior Jonah Egli (174 pounds) both redshirted last year and will fit into the lineup this season.