Morningside wrestling ranked third in NAIA academically

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College’s 2019-20 wrestling program was ranked third in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics academically with the announcement of the National Wrestling Coaches Association’s yearly awards, released Friday, April 3.
Head coach Jake Stevenson’s Mustangs compiled a 3.358 grade-point average, trailing only Embry-Riddle (3.397) and Montana State University-Northern (3.368). The Maroon was one of two Great Plains Athletic Conference schools mentioned in the top 10, joining Hastings College, who was No. 8.
“This type of award is just an example of the hard work (the individuals in our program) put in all year along,” Stevenson said. “They continue to promote a strong culture in everything they do.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!