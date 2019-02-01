SIOUX CITY – Honoring its eight-member Class of 2019 Thursday, Jan. 31, Morningside College opened the home stretch of the 2018-19 campaign on a high note.
With a strong crowd of Maroon clad fans packed around the mat inside the Health and Physical Education and Recreation Center Fieldhouse, head coach Jake Stevenson’s team didn’t allow much room for Jamestown College to develop an attack. Three technical falls in the first four weights followed by a run of three straight pins gave the Mustangs an insurmountable 33-4 advantage in route to a 47-4 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory.
Among the individual headlines were the duo of senior 133-pounder Keegan Hessler and junior 184-pounder Jacob Wiley hitting the 20-win mark. Hessler won for the 13th time in his last 15 attempts, topping Josh Garcia by technical fall in the closing moments of the final frame. Wiley, triumphant for the eighth time in his last nine outings, blanked Matt Hernandez 9-0 in a key match-up that could determine seeding fates in the 2019 GPAC tourney. Two others, junior 165-pounder Kyle Fowler and sophomore heavyweight Phil Rasmussen, moved one win from a similar territory, as Fowler upped his record to 19-9 with a pin, and Rasmussen’s record hit the same mark with an 8-0 major decision.
The Mustangs return to the mat Saturday, Feb. 2, hosting the Dave Edmonds Open. Action begins at 9 a.m. at the Delta Hotel and Convention Center in South Sioux City, Neb.