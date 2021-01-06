 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morningside wrestling wins two at South Dakota Duals
View Comments
COLLEGE WRESTLING

Morningside wrestling wins two at South Dakota Duals

{{featured_button_text}}
Jonah Egli

Egli

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- The Morningside wrestling team traveled to Rapid City for the South Dakota Duals on Wednesday and the Mustangs are coming back with two wins.

Morningside beat Hastings 42-11 and then defeated Dickinson State 34-12.

Morningside won the first four matches against Hastings. Evan Shell (125) won by injury default, Taylor Vasquez picked up a 24-11 major decision at 133 pounds, Noah Styskal (141) won by a 19-1 tech fall and then John Diener (149) got an 8-3 decision. Hastings won the next two matches when Jonah Egli won by fall in 1:50 at 174 and the Mustangs got 12 points on back-to-back forfeits. Derrell Zagurski won by fall in 1:28 at 285.

Against Dickinson State, Morningside won the first four matches again. The first one was by forfeit and then Vasquez got another major decision, this time 13-3. Styskal won a 6-4 decision and then Diener won by fall in 6:35. Dickinson State won the next two matches when Egli got his second pin of the day, this time in 3:00. Kaimana McCreadie won by a 15-6 major decision and Kaston Grape won by a 18-0 tech fall at 197.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News