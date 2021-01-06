Morningside wrestling wins two at South Dakota Duals

RAPID CITY, S.D. -- The Morningside wrestling team traveled to Rapid City for the South Dakota Duals on Wednesday and the Mustangs are coming back with two wins.

Morningside beat Hastings 42-11 and then defeated Dickinson State 34-12.

Morningside won the first four matches against Hastings. Evan Shell (125) won by injury default, Taylor Vasquez picked up a 24-11 major decision at 133 pounds, Noah Styskal (141) won by a 19-1 tech fall and then John Diener (149) got an 8-3 decision. Hastings won the next two matches when Jonah Egli won by fall in 1:50 at 174 and the Mustangs got 12 points on back-to-back forfeits. Derrell Zagurski won by fall in 1:28 at 285.

Against Dickinson State, Morningside won the first four matches again. The first one was by forfeit and then Vasquez got another major decision, this time 13-3. Styskal won a 6-4 decision and then Diener won by fall in 6:35. Dickinson State won the next two matches when Egli got his second pin of the day, this time in 3:00. Kaimana McCreadie won by a 15-6 major decision and Kaston Grape won by a 18-0 tech fall at 197.

