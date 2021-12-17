ALL-IOWA FLAVOR: Morningside, Grand View set the stage for NAIA national championship

SIOUX CITY — When Tyler Wingert got off the plane Tuesday in Durham, North Carolina, the moment finally hit him.

He and his Morningside University football teammates were back in the national championship.

The Mustangs have gone unbeaten this season — including three wins during the playoffs — to return to the NAIA National Championship game against Grand View at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

“It feels like it’s coming up, being in a different environment,” Wingert said.

Grand View and Morningside are both from the state of Iowa, marking the first time in NAIA history that a football championship game is between two teams from the same state.

There are several players from the state of Iowa on both rosters, and both teams are proud to showcase what this state has to offer on the national stage.

"It shows how much talent there is in Iowa," Grand View linebacker Nate Weiland said. "High school kids don't need to go to smaller schools out of state, there's a lot of good programs in the state of Iowa to show off their skill set."

One of Morningside’s top Iowa players is senior linebacker Tyler Wingert.

Wingert came to Morningside from Ridge View High School, and even this year, Wingert has made a big impact on the Morningside defense.

“At Ridge View, we were always good, but the reason I chose Morningside is they were a national championship contender every year, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Wingert said. “It’s been really fun to be a part of. It’s a huge accomplishment for Iowa to have two national-championship-caliber teams.”

He leads the Morningside defense with 145 total tackles, including 67 solo tackles.

He also has three interceptions for 18 yards as well as a forced fumble.

“It’s just a lot of nerves and a lot of adrenaline,” Wingert said. “I’m excited to go against Grand View. It means a lot to be in this game, and it shows how good Iowa is.”

One of Wingert’s teammates, Mason City’s Weston Schultz, is also expected to play a key role in slowing down Grand View’s offense.

Schultz was a linebacker before Mustangs coach Steve Ryan moved him down to the line.

Schultz leads Morningside with seven sacks and is second with 15 tackles for loss. It is a vast improvement from the 2020-21 season in which he had just two-and-a-half sacks and just under 10 TFL.

"We're going to need Weston to impact the game," Ryan said. "He's got the ability to put pressure on the quarterback. I sure hope he has a huge impact on this game."

Grand View’s offense has had just as much production as the Mustangs’ offense.

The Vikings have averaged 407.6 yards per game with 200 coming from rushing and 206 coming in the air.

Grand View quarterback Johnny Sullivan is another Iowa product (from Clinton, Iowa), and he has averaged 216 passing yards per game.

Ali Scott is the Vikings’ leading rusher with 1,009 yards this season, while Oskaloosa’s Bennett Spry is one of the VIkings’ leading receivers.

“I think Johnny is an outstanding football player and he’s had an outstanding year,” Ryan said. “That game against Lindsey Wilson in the semis will have a big impact on how we prepare.”

On the other side of the ball, the Vikings bring in an aggressive defense, led by Iowa City’s Nate Wieland and North Scott’s Cole Rollinger.

Wieland leads the Vikings with 70 total tackles while Rollinger enters Saturday’s game with 62.

“They’re an excellent defensive team and we’re going to have our hands full,” Ryan said. “They play with great energy. They’re very sound with what they do. You don’t get to the national championship game unless you’re outstanding on defense.”

Destined to make it back

The Mustangs were destined to get back to the national championship game.

They got as far as the semifinal game last season, hosting Northwestern at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Red Raiders clipped the Mustangs in the May 1 semifinal, and that served as a needed wake-up call for the Mustangs.

Nearly everyone stayed on campus over the summer, and worked their way back to the title game.

Most of the seniors came back, too, knowing they wanted one more shot.

Now that it’s here, none of them have taken this moment for granted.

“It was good for us, but we still worked really hard in the summer,” Dolincheck said in the preseason.

Early competition

Morningside wide receiver Austin Johnson was one of the Mustangs who got to play some Grand View players in the Madden video game earlier this week. Johnson said that Boyd was the best among the Mustangs when it comes to the game.

Lonell Boyd and Jalen Portis also partook in the festivities.

The competition was friendly, of course, and Johnson was happy to have gotten the chance to show off his video game skills.

“I like to think I’m pretty good, but I’ll tell you, I’m humble, so I’m not very good,” Johnson said. “I play with Baltimore and quarterback Lamar Johnson. Tyler Wingert is my roommate and I usually play him most of the time.”

When asked if Ryan played Madden, he said he didn’t: “No one selected me to be on the team.”

