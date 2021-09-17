COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY: Morningside's Honomichl, McKibben finish second and third

NORTH SIOUX CITY —Morningside University cross country runners Kristine Honomichl and Jo McKibben placed second and third Friday at the Morningside Invitational at Adams Nature Preserve.

Honomichl placed second with a time of exactly 19 minutes on the 5,000-meter course.

McKibben finished four seconds behind Honomichl.

Concordia freshman Grace Reiman won the meet in 18:44.

Wayne State junior Allie Rosener was fifth in 19:19, while Mustangs senior Emalee Fundermann was sixth in 19:27.

Concordia won the meet with 29 points while the Mustangs were second with 40 points. The Wildcats had 67 points, good for third place.

Caleb McGonigal won the men’s race, as the Wayne State junior won the 8,000-meter race in 25:19.

Concordia sophomore Camden Sesna was second in 25:39. Calvin Rohde was also fourth for the Bulldogs (26:12).

Mount Marty's Brian Santiago was fifth, as the Hartington-Newcastle High School grad finished in 26:25.

Ro Paschal led Morningside in 26:28, good for a sixth-place finish.

Concordia won the team meet with 43 points. Wayne State was second with 53, and the Mustangs were third with 63 points.

