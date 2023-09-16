While Saturday's home opener for the Morningside University football team ended in a 30-point win, things were plenty tense toward the end of the third quarter.

Mount Marty was on the doorstep of the Mustangs' end zone looking second down from the Morningside 4-yard line down 10 when Jamal Jones and Malik Hampton hit Mount Marty quarterback Ken Gay II and forced a fumble that Hampton recovered.

"That's why you keep playing," said Morningside head coach Steve Ryan. "Jamal made a great play to be in on the tackle and Malik recovered it."

The turnover would set the tone for a 20-point fourth quarter for Morningside as the Mustangs would win 47-17 against the Lancers at Elwood Olsen Stadium in Sioux City on Saturday afternoon in Great Plains Athletic Conference play.

Morningside is home again next Saturday to host Midland, who received votes in the most recent NAIA rankings.

Freshman quarterback Cash Parker completed 15 of 22 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Mustangs' offense to a 500-yard outing and the Morningside defense had 13 tackles for loss (five sacks). Mount Marty finished with 303 total yards.

"It was awesome, a great team win," said Parker, who wasn't sacked all game. "The offensive line played phenomenally, and the defense made big stops when it counted. Everything just meshed together."

Redshirt junior receiver Zach Norton caught two of Parker's TD tosses. Norton ended the game with 10 catches for 227 yards, with a good chunk coming on a 66-yard score that came four plays after the Hampton fumble recovery.

"The defense answered the call, so all we could do as an offense was just to go score for them," said Parker. "This was a great way to start the home season, but there are still a lot of ways we can get better."

Morningside took an early lead on two touchdown runs by junior Trent Lane -- each from a yard out -- while all Mount Marty could muster in the first quarter was a Maxwell Welch 33-yard field goal as the Mustangs led 14-3 after one quarter of play.

The sides played to a stalemate in the second with seven points each, and Mount Marty won the third frame with seven more while the Mustangs failed the point after attempt following a K.J Williams one-yard score.

Williams was the game's leading rusher as the redshirt junior went for 28 carries and 148 yards. He also returned four kicks for 148 yards.

Coach Ryan had a hunch Morningside could take advantage of some space outside the hash marks and went with Parker at quarterback after a near-even split between the freshman and redshirt sophomore Lennx Brown behind center. But Parker was signal-caller until things got out of hand.

"They're both playing well," Ryan said. "Lennx played most of last week (a 55-17 win at Hastings), but I just thought Cash would be a little better for our passing game this week."

Parker's last throw was a three-yard touchdown to redshirt freshman Drew Sellon that made it 40-17 Mustangs with 7:30 left in the game. With Brown in on the next drive, redshirt freshman Jaylen Burch added the last Mustang score.

Parker had Sellon open in the back of the end zone and another open receiver in front, who went for the throw but couldn't haul it in only to watch it fall into the arms of his teammate behind him.

Mount Marty's Gay completed 17 of 28 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns, one each to Jonah Miyazawa and Austin Vigants.

"We gave up some big pass plays," Ryan said. "Four of them went for about 130 yards. We need to limit those."

Gay found Miyazawa for 67 yards to set up the Lancers in the red zone, but fortunes would swing two plays later when the Mustangs would get the Hampton-forced turnover.

"We're playing with a lot of confidence," said Morningside redshirt junior linebacker Isaac Pingel. The Spencer alum ended the day with nine total tackles, a sack, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble. "We're starting to really settle in on defense. We have a few new guys this year, but they're stepping up and making plays.

"We needed something to happen and Malik made it happen, man. He saw the quarterback scrambling and took his opportunity. The rest is history. There's always work to do -- we can be a lot better -- so satisfied isn't the word we'd use."