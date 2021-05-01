COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Northwestern upsets No. 1 Morningside in NAIA football semifinal

SIOUX CITY — For the first time since 1984, the Northwestern College football team is headed to the national championship game.

The Red Raiders defeated No. 1 Morningside 44-41 to advance to the national championship

Morningside lost for the first time in 39 games, and the Red Raiders beat the Mustangs for the first time since 2013.

The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout the entire afternoon, but the Red Raiders delivered the final answer with a 23-yard Tyson Kooima touchdown pass to Michael Storey with 16 seconds left.

That scoring play ended an eight-play, 91-yard drive that lasted 93 seconds. The drive started at its own 9-yard-line after Northwstern stopped Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck on a short fourth-down play.

Morningside's last touchdown came with 14:23 left in the game, as Dolincheck found Austin Johnson on a 12-yard play.

Northwestern answered right back with a touchdown 12 seconds later, on a 75-yard passing play from Kooima to Cade Moser.

Morningside led 27-23 at the half, and 14-9 after the first quarter.