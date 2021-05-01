COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Northwestern upsets No. 1 Morningside in NAIA football semifinal

SIOUX CITY — For the first time since 1984, the Northwestern College football team is headed to the national championship game.
The Red Raiders defeated No. 1 Morningside 44-41 to advance to the national championship
Morningside lost for the first time in 39 games, and the Red Raiders beat the Mustangs for the first time since 2013.
The game was a back-and-forth affair throughout the entire afternoon, but the Red Raiders delivered the final answer with a 23-yard Tyson Kooima touchdown pass to Michael Storey with 16 seconds left.
That scoring play ended an eight-play, 91-yard drive that lasted 93 seconds. The drive started at its own 9-yard-line after Northwstern stopped Mustangs quarterback Joe Dolincheck on a short fourth-down play.
Morningside's last touchdown came with 14:23 left in the game, as Dolincheck found Austin Johnson on a 12-yard play.
Northwestern answered right back with a touchdown 12 seconds later, on a 75-yard passing play from Kooima to Cade Moser.
Morningside led 27-23 at the half, and 14-9 after the first quarter.
Kooima was 21-for-31 in the air for 490 passing yards, and he also ran for five net yards. He threw for three touchdowns.
Moser recorded 303 yards receiving, which broke a single-game school record.
Dolincheck was 33-for-44 for 347 yards and the touchdown to Johnson.
Morningside's run game provided the points. Anthony Sims scored thrice while tallying 244 yards. Dolincheck ran for two rushing touchdowns and he had seven net yards.