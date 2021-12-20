'Give it everything I've got:' Sims pushes through injury to lead Mustangs to title

SIOUX CITY — When it mattered most, Anthony Sims came through.

On Saturday night at the NAIA National Championship in Durham, N.C., the senior Morningside University running back battled through severe lower leg pain to help lead the Mustangs to a 38-28 title game victory over Grand View University.

Sims, who was injured last month in Morningside’s postseason opener against Ottawa University (Ariz.), missed the national quarterfinal game against Kansas Wesleyan on Nov. 27, and then rushed for just 18 yards in the national semifinals win over Northwestern on Dec. 4.

After nearly a month of walking around in a protective boot, Sims took the ball 28 times against the Vikings and rushed for three touchdowns and 161 total yards.

It wasn’t an easy night for Sims, by any means. He was in obvious pain throughout the game, and at one point, he laid down on the turf and eventually limped his way off the field. But play after play, Sims took the ball and gouged the Grand View defense.

The victory was the third national title of Sims’ Mustangs career, and came in the final game of his college career.

“This was the end of my career, and I tried to go out there and give it everything I’ve got," Sims said. "I was kind of banged up and I was hurting, but for this team, I would do anything for them.”

Two of Sims’ three rushing touchdowns on Saturday came in the first quarter, the first of which tied the game at 7-7 at the 11-minute, 11-second in the first quarter, and the second putting Morningside on top, 14-7, at the 6:52 mark of the frame.

Sims scored again his final touchdown with six seconds remaining in the first half, to tie the game again at 28-28.

It was a gutsy performance on NAIA football’s biggest stage, and provided the Mustangs’ offense with the powerful running game they had been missing since he went down last month.

“He wasn’t healthy, and he played hard,” Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. “ He played with his heart. I didn’t know if we’d be able to run the ball today, and he played lights out.

Sims’ first touchdown against the Vikings was his 30th of the season, making him just the second Morningside player ever to rush for at least 30 touchdowns in a season.

It was also the ninth time this season that Sims rushed for at least two touchdowns in a game. With no more games to prepare for in his Morningside career, Sims gave it his all against Grand View.

“I know he was still banged up a little bit, and he got banged up more this game, but I knew he was going to give everything he could for us,” Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck said. “Even though he was injured, I feel he’s still the best back in the nation. That’s a fact, he’s the best back in the nation, and he showed it tonight.”

Sims finished the season with 1,653 rushing yards and 32 total touchdowns, while averaging 127.2 yards per game. He gave full credit for his success to Morningside’s stalwart offensive line, and also credited his time serving as a backup to past Mustangs’ backs like AP Ponder.

In his one full season as RB-1, Sims led the nation in rushing touchdowns, and finished second overall in total rushing yards.

“I just came in and tried to do the best that I can,” Sims said. “I give all the credit to my offensive linemen, those guys work hard each and every week. It’s a big deal for me, but I give all the credit to them.”

While his time as a Mustang has ended, Sims is open to playing more football in the future. If a semi-pro or a professional team comes calling, he would go in and do his best.

For now though, he said that he is focused on starting his career and providing for his family.

Against the Vikings, Sims provided for his Morningside family. With his big-time performance in the national championship game, Sims was named as the Offensive Player of the Game.

It was a performance for the ages, and one that meant everything to the Mustangs.

"It means a lot being at Morningside, and overall, it’s just the culture of the team,” Sims said, “Coach (Steve) Ryan is just an excellent coach, and he preaches about family all the time. When it comes to this, I would do anything for my family. I consider this team my family.”

