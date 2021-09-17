History in the making: Morningside receivers putting up big numbers in 2021

With their two history-making receivers leading the way, the Mustangs currently top the NAIA with an average of 465.5 passing yards per game, as well as 615 total offensive yards per game, while ranking third overall with 931 total passing yards through just two games.

While Jurgensmeier and Johnson have both put up some eye-popping numbers in their respective careers, Morningside head coach Steve Ryan isn’t the least bit surprised by their success.

“We expected that of them,” Ryan said. “Both of those guys, we had really high expectations of what they could be, and what they’d become. High expectations don’t always pan out. There are lots of guys that have high expectations and don’t live up to those expectations. What makes Reid and (Johnson) special is that they work hard, and not only do they work hard, they work focused.”

“They work on route-running, they work on their tasks, and they work on the things they have to do. You do that for a series of years, and you put together a performance like that.”

The Mustangs will make even more history this Saturday, when the team plays against Mount Marty University for the very first time.