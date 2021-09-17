History in the making: Morningside receivers putting up big numbers in 2021

SIOUX CITY — For Morningside University football fans, the first two weeks of the season have gone pretty well. Historically well, in fact.
In their first two games, the Mustangs have opened the season with a pair of blowout victories, currently lead the nation in passing yards per game, and have had three players win Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Player of the Week honors, in quarterback Joe Dolincheck, wide receiver Austin Johnson and linebacker Tyler Wingert.
Last Saturday, Johnson was one of two Mustangs wide receivers put their names into the program record books, as Johnson caught eight passes for 261 yards in Morningside's 56-14 victory over Doane, good for the ninth-highest single game total in program history.
Elsewhere on the field, fifth-year senior Reid Jurgensmeier became only the second player in program history to eclipse 4,000 career receiving yards.
Needless to say, Morningside senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck has no shortage of options in the passing game.
Against the Tigers, Johnson averaged 32.6 yards per reception, one of which was a 63-yard touchdown reception. To make it even more impressive, nearly all of Johnson’s yards came in the first half.
"It's a pretty cool accomplishment," Johnson said earlier this week. "I think the crazy part is that I'm ninth with 26(1) yards, it just shows how many great receivers we've had here, and the ritual we have of having a good wide receiver group at this school. The tradition."
Dolincheck gave way partway through the game to backup sophomore quarterback Kaden Ladwig, and finished his day with an 11-for-14 mark passing, for 198 yards and three passing touchdowns.
“It’s comfortable on our part, and it’s comfortable on the offensive line’s part, just knowing that we have a guy like that out there, that has all-star potential,” Dolincheck said of Johnson. “It makes me happy to see success out of other guys. We’re all a brotherhood, and stuff like that makes me really happy.”
While Johnson stole the show against Doane, Jurgensmeier made his own mark as the second-most productive receiver on the field, with five receptions for 91 yards, one of which pushed him past the career 4,000 yards mark.
Jurgensmeier’s current career total of 4,053 receiving yards ranks second in team history behind Connor Niles, who amassed an incredible 6,3339 yards in his illustrious Mustangs career.
“It’s just a lot of hard work paying off,” Jurgensmeier said. “To me, the numbers are kind of just something that come along with the team’s success. Guys have come along before me and had great careers here. When I was a freshman and sophomore, it was Connor Niles, he’s got all the records as a receiver. To even be considered in the talks with him on the leaderboards is just an honor for me. It’s pretty cool.”
With their two history-making receivers leading the way, the Mustangs currently top the NAIA with an average of 465.5 passing yards per game, as well as 615 total offensive yards per game, while ranking third overall with 931 total passing yards through just two games.
While Jurgensmeier and Johnson have both put up some eye-popping numbers in their respective careers, Morningside head coach Steve Ryan isn’t the least bit surprised by their success.
“We expected that of them,” Ryan said. “Both of those guys, we had really high expectations of what they could be, and what they’d become. High expectations don’t always pan out. There are lots of guys that have high expectations and don’t live up to those expectations. What makes Reid and (Johnson) special is that they work hard, and not only do they work hard, they work focused.”
“They work on route-running, they work on their tasks, and they work on the things they have to do. You do that for a series of years, and you put together a performance like that.”
The Mustangs will make even more history this Saturday, when the team plays against Mount Marty University for the very first time.
According to Morningside play-by-play man Daniel Ver Steeg, it will be the first meeting between Morningside and a team from Yankton, South Dakota, since Oct. 14, 1922, when the Mustangs lost to Yankton College, 3-0.
Mount Marty is in its first full season since the program was revived after a 35-year absence, and comes into the game with an 0-2 record, after losing to Dakota Wesleyan and the University of Jamestown by respective scores of 20-3 and 35-6.
“I expect them to play with great energy and enthusiasm, as start-up programs always do,” Ryan said.
The Mustangs will host the Lancers on Saturday at 1 p.m., at Elwood Olsen Stadium.