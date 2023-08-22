Although not a familiar role, the Morningside Mustangs have no problem playing the part of the underdog.

A three-time NAIA national champion and perennial contender in the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the Mustangs have a chip on their shoulders after the reigning national champ Northwestern College enters the season as the GPAC favorite.

It's a spot Morningside wants back.

And, despite losing a senior class from last season that boasted high-end quality to go with overall quantity, the Mustangs are are on a mission to prove they belong atop the conference not only this season, but for years to come.

Morningside's Zach Norton is brought down by Keiser's Jaelin Willis (6) during a NAIA quarterfinal game on Nov. 26 at Elwood Olsen Stadium

Hall of Fame head coach Steve Ryan sees no reason that should change.

"It's a big transition year for us," Ryan said. "We've had guys that were here that were part of a wonderful, successful run here. But it's time for some new guys to step up. I'm happy with the energy."

Morningside went 11-1 last season and won the GPAC, with its only loss coming to Keiser (29-28) in the NAIA quarterfinals.

In its season opener a season ago, Morningside beat Northwestern, 30-29, en route to a perfect record in the league.

Ahead of the 2023 opener at Benedictine, the Mustangs have a three-headed battle for starting quarterback between Iowa Wesleyan transfer Zack Chevalier (who has three years of eligibility remaining), freshman Cash Parker from the Kansas City area, and Lennx Brown, a junior who started last season as a wide receiver but took snaps behind center after four-year starting QB Joe Dolincheck went down with a hand injury late in the season.

"Last year we played (Lennx) at receiver, but he's back and full-time at quarterback now," Ryan said. "He's doing a great job, he's right there in the thick of it, but we don't know yet."

Quarterback Lennx Brown carries the ball during Morningside's spring game at Elwood Olsen Stadium on April 22. Brown, a converted wide receiver

The Mustangs are supremely confident they'll be able to make up for the loss of Dolincheck, who was named NAIA Offensive Player of the Year after throwing for over 3,000 yards with a near-70 percent completion rate as a senior.

"We don't know (who the starting quarterback is), but we'll probably decide in the next couple of days and have a week to get them ready to go," Ryan said.

The return of running back Ryan Cole should alleviate that some.

Cole enters his junior season after establishing himself as the Mustangs go-to back with 1,359 yards and 25 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2022.

"We're really excited about Ryan Cole being back this year and our running backs in general, it's probably the strength of our team," Ryan said. "We can probably go five deep there."

Morningside University head football coach Steve Ryan

Whoever lines up behind center for Morningside will also have several weapons on the outside back, chief among them senior Zach Norton, who led the team in catches (78) and receiving touchdowns (17) to go with the second-most receiving yards on the squad (1,201).

"We graduated more seniors than normally last year," Norton said. "That means there's guys on the roster that have been waiting their turn and are hungry to get their shot.

"And we finally have a Week 0 game outside the conference (against Benedictine, at top-10 ranked team)."

Another pair of senior receiving back are Joshua Simmons and Michael Payne, who each had over 20 catches and more than 300 yards apiece with a combined five touchdowns.

"We're not exactly sure (who the QB) will be," Norton said. "It brings it back to freshman year trying to learn the offense and get on the same page as Joe. But we're enjoying the process. The seniors are trying to lead and set the standard here."

Similar to the offense, the Mustangs defense lost a key cog in linebacker Joshua Miller, who led the 2022 team in tackles with 81. In his stead, returning senior Isaac Pringle expects to see an uptick in production after he was second in tackles behind Miller last season with 66.

"Our defense is sort of senior heavy," Pringle said. "But there's a lot of young guys that are bringing the energy and making it easier for the old guys like me come to practice every day and compete with those guys.

"We have some new guys that haven't played much, but coming together and getting everyone comfortable will help everyone out and help this team achieve what it wants. The seniors on this team haven't been underdogs since we've been here. That hits a lot of us.

"It's different, but I like it. It gives us a chip on our shoulders."

The secondary is anchored by senior Lonell Boyd Jr., who is back after recording two interceptions in 2022.

"It's been an outstanding experience being here," the safety said. "We've been extremely motivated to get back out there. The expectations here haven't changed."