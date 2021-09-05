Morningside football cruises in season opener

SIOUX CITY – Morningside's high-powered offense appeared to be in mid-season form Saturday, although it was only the Mustangs’ home opener.
Joe Dolincheck passed for 461 yards and five touchdowns under the lights at Olsen Stadium, leading third-ranked (NAIA) Morningside to a 63-7 blowout of Concordia.
Dolincheck was near picture-perfect, completing 29 of 35 passes. The 461 yards were 10 yards shy of a career-high for the senior and the ninth-best single-game effort in school history.
“It was good to see because we have basically everybody back on offense and we didn’t really miss a step,” Dolincheck said. “We were all on the same page and came out hot.”
Along with his usual favorite targets – Reid Jurgensmeier had seven catches for 108 yards and touchdown and Austin Johnson six for 97 yards and two scores – a new weapon also emerged.
Zach Norton, a sophomore from Sioux Falls O’Gorman, led the team with 176 yards on seven catches and hauled in a pair of touchdown throws.
“The young guys stepped up,” Dolincheck said. “Zach Norton is one of our J-Backs and he had a whale of a game tonight. It was huge to have guys step up like that.”
Morningside scored on three of its first four possessions and led 21-0 by the first play of the second quarter. It was 35-0 at halftime and the Mustangs went on to record their 17th straight win in a season opener.
“I felt our guys executed well and largely it was the “O” line,” said Morningside Coach Steve Ryan, who chalked up his 195th win beginning his 20th season at the Mustang helm. “They never really got to Joey and we were able to do a lot of things going vertical downfield. We have a lot of guys who can catch the ball and do things and I think we showed that tonight.”
While the offense did its thing, the defense was also outstanding, nearly pitching a shutout. Concordia scored in the closing seconds of the game and its vaunted rushing attack – led by returning All-GPAC honoree Jonah Weyand – mustered only 73 yards.
“I thought the starters played really well,” Ryan said. “They contained the run and did not give up the big passing play and that’s obviously been a point of focus for us. The corners played really well on the outside.”
Morningside recorded seven sacks, two each by Weston Schultz and Dominick Barrett. Jalen Portis amassed a team-high nine tackles.
“We just read our keys and got the job done,” said senior linebacker Tyler Wingert, who had five tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 1.5 for loss. “It was great start. Defense, offense and special teams. Everything was clicking together and it turned out the way we wanted.”
Jurgensmeier got the ball rolling with a 26-yard TD reception on Morningside’s third play of the season. A slim-down Anthony Sims bolted 25 yards up the middle to make a 14-0 with just under five minutes left in the first quarter and Ryan Cole scored on a 1-yard plunge on the opening play of the second stanza.
A fumble recovery by Zach McKee set up a 31-yard Dolincheck-to-Johnson touchdown strike. The Mustangs closed the half by marching 95 yards on 15 plays, capped by Norton’s 16-yard scoring catch with 29 seconds remaining.
Dolincheck threw three yards to Sione Tuifua, set up by a 42-yard swing pass to Jack Sievert, making it 42-0. Cam Schweigart returned a punt 50 yards, once again putting the Mustangs in position for a 16-yard strike from Dolincheck to Johnson with 7:27 left in the third quarter.
The first-team offense scored once more before the end of the third quarter before taking the rest of the game off. Kaden Ladwig capped the scoring with a 30-yard pass to Norton early in the fourth.
It was Morningside’s first game since losing to Northwestern in a national semifinal at Olsen Stadium last spring.
“I do think playing through the spring, at the start of fall there’s maybe a little better timing with some of the receivers and quarterbacks,” Ryan said. “We didn’t talk about that game, but we said the last time we were on this field we did not win, so let’s come out and play well.”
Morningside racked up 652 total yards while holding Concordia to 254. It was the 43rd time since 2015 that it has scored 50 or more points and its 17th straight win over Concordia.
The Mustangs play at Doane Saturday.