Morningside football cruises in season opener

“I felt our guys executed well and largely it was the “O” line,” said Morningside Coach Steve Ryan, who chalked up his 195th win beginning his 20th season at the Mustang helm. “They never really got to Joey and we were able to do a lot of things going vertical downfield. We have a lot of guys who can catch the ball and do things and I think we showed that tonight.”

While the offense did its thing, the defense was also outstanding, nearly pitching a shutout. Concordia scored in the closing seconds of the game and its vaunted rushing attack – led by returning All-GPAC honoree Jonah Weyand – mustered only 73 yards.

“I thought the starters played really well,” Ryan said. “They contained the run and did not give up the big passing play and that’s obviously been a point of focus for us. The corners played really well on the outside.”

Morningside recorded seven sacks, two each by Weston Schultz and Dominick Barrett. Jalen Portis amassed a team-high nine tackles.

“We just read our keys and got the job done,” said senior linebacker Tyler Wingert, who had five tackles, including 1.5 sacks and 1.5 for loss. “It was great start. Defense, offense and special teams. Everything was clicking together and it turned out the way we wanted.”