Morningside hopes to stay healthy throughout championship defense path

SIOUX CITY — Going into this weekend, three of last year’s national champions in college football play ranked teams at their respective level.

Georgia has a Top 25 game at the FBS level, Mary Hardin Baylor is playing a Top 15 opponent in its Division III opener and NAIA defending champion Morningside University has the No. 3 team coming to town to open the season.

The Mustangs, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA preseason poll, play a 7 p.m. Saturday matchup with the Northwestern Red Raiders.

Even though the Mustangs have had the second shortest offseason in the NAIA — No. 2 Grand View has already played a game this season — the newcomers and returners are ready to play someone other than their teammates.

“That’s just the reality of being in fall camp,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “They get to a point where they’re ready to play, and our guys are ready to play.

“The positive of having big games at the beginning of the year is that your guys have to be locked in,” said Ryan during fall media day last month. “A lot is going to be decided in the first week and that’s going to be a great game the first week in September.”

It’ll be the second time in three seasons where the two Siouxland powerhouses start the season against one another.

Just like in each of the last three seasons, the Raiders and Mustangs have met twice in a season.

The last meeting came last November in the semifinals when then-No. 2 Morningside beat the Raiders 28-19. It was the last of three games played in the 2021 calendar year.

Joe Dolincheck played a major role in that game, as the then-junior was 24-for-39 for 293 yards and two touchdowns.

Sure, he found familiar faces like Sione Tuifua and Zach Norton, but Matt Strecker stepped up due to injuries as a running back.

Mustangs current sophomore Ryan Cole and graduate Anthony Sims were banged up for that game, so Strecker stepped up in that last game.

The Mustangs have plenty of players to step up, but Ryan hopes most of his guys avoid injuries that will keep guys on the sideline for extended time.

Take wide receiver Austin Johnson, for example.

The Mustangs receiver played in 11 of the 14 games last season, according to the Morningside stats.

He exited the Briar Cliff game and didn’t return until the playoff round, said Ryan.

Dolincheck found other options, but Johnson is the type of receiver who can catch the ball, break free and make a big play.

Johnson caught 49 passes in the time he was healthy, and had 872 yards. He caught two touchdown passes in the playoff win over Kansas Wesleyan and one in the national championship game.

“It’s very important that he stays healthy,” Ryan said. “I think we have a good corps of receivers, and he’s kind of the featured guy. There are two other guys out there that had right around a thousand yards last year. All those guys are gonna be important each and every week when we go out and there'll be things for all those guys to do every week.”

Caleb Schweigart comes back and he was Dolincheck’s No. 2 option last year. Schweight played in all 14 games.

He caught 65 passes for 895 yards and five touchdowns.

“I’m mainly getting comfortable on the outside, and getting more comfortable with every single position in the offense,” Schweigart said. “I need to be ready to step in at any moment and when our coaches need to run a different route than what we usually run. We need to be more comfortable and fluid with the offense.”

The running game will also be important.

Cole had the second most carries last season behind Sims with 118. He had 529 yards and he played in all 13 games.

He scored the ball 12 times, and his longest rush was 31 yards.

Defensively, the guys up front will have to get through guys up front. Northwestern brings back a veteran D-Line, but Weston Schultz will lead that front group to make sure no one gets comfortable among the Raiders’ offensive corps.

“We’re going to need to be able to shut down the run game and get some pressure on (quarterback Blake) Fryar,” Ryan said.