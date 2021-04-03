Morningside turnaround continues with home split against Doane

The Mustangs jumped all over Doane ace Jordan Wisner in the opener, chasing him with four runs before record an out.

After that it became a see-saw contest, with Doane rallying to tie it at 8-8 with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of the seven-inning game.

Morningside, though, pushed across three in the bottom of the sixth, stringing together five hits and ultimately claiming the victory.

Jordan Pierce and Wade Canaday each had RBI doubles in the sixth, while the Mustangs added an unearned tally.

Pierce collected two hits and knocked in three in the first game, while Elijah Rude added a couple of hits and two RBIs. Carter Kratz and Hunter Hope also had two hits as the Mustangs outhit Doane 13-10.

Aiden Bishop got the pitching win, working 2 ⅓ innings in relief of starter Canaday.

“Billy Mounts gave us a chance to win by the way he pitched in the second game,” Boeve said. “We didn’t have any timely hitting and left nine on base. You come up with those hits in different moments, it could be a different ball game. We rode Billy as long as we could, he only gave up three runs through six and got a little tired in the seventh.”