Morningside University softball coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann named assistant director of athletics

He was still coaching the men’s basketball team, but he announced that the 2020-21 basketball season — which ended at the national tournament in Kansas City — was his last.

Jones-Sitzmann’s situation will be similar.

“She bleeds maroon and white,” Sykes said. “She’s all in on Morningside. She knows how to win and with all the experience she’s had, it was a no-brainer.”

So, what will Jones-Sitzmann’s role look like?

She’ll take over the ticketing side of the athletic department, as Cheryl Gamble retired earlier this summer.

Then, Jones-Sitzmann will take some of the administrative duties off Sykes’ plate. Those specific duties weren’t determined, and both Sykes and Jones-Sitzmann will work through that through the summer into the school year.

“As we get going, we’ll talk through those things,” Sykes said. “Jessica is a great leader. She’s a great motivator. I’m looking forward to working with her.”

Jones-Sitzmann is looking forward to all Morningside coaches, too. She’s seen how much success the Morningside athletic programs have had, especially in recent memory.