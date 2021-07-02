Morningside University softball coach Jessica Jones-Sitzmann named assistant director of athletics

SIOUX CITY — Jessica Jones-Sitzmann has one main goal in her new role: How can she help the Morningside University athletic program get better?
That’s what her new role has been, as athletic director Jim Sykes last week announced the Mustangs softball coach was named as the assistant director of athletics.
Jones-Sitzmann has been at Morningside for over two decades, leading the Mustangs softball squad to several accolades.
She’s led the Mustangs to nearly 800 wins and she’ll coach the Mustangs to a few more this spring.
However, once the season is over, Jones-Sitzmann will fully transition to the assistant AD role, which Jones-Sitzmann is eager to learn and grow into.
“I think the position became available, and we went through the different options of applying for the position,” said Jones-Sitzmann in a June 25 phone interview. “Jim and I sat down and saw what our vision was for the department. We were very much on the same page.”
Jones-Sitzmann will be in a similar position as to what Sykes was in this past academic year.
Back in October, Morningside announced Sykes would be taking the athletic director role following Tim Jager’s departure.
Even though it was announced in October, Sykes took over as athletic director a few weeks later.
He was still coaching the men’s basketball team, but he announced that the 2020-21 basketball season — which ended at the national tournament in Kansas City — was his last.
Jones-Sitzmann’s situation will be similar.
“She bleeds maroon and white,” Sykes said. “She’s all in on Morningside. She knows how to win and with all the experience she’s had, it was a no-brainer.”
So, what will Jones-Sitzmann’s role look like?
She’ll take over the ticketing side of the athletic department, as Cheryl Gamble retired earlier this summer.
Then, Jones-Sitzmann will take some of the administrative duties off Sykes’ plate. Those specific duties weren’t determined, and both Sykes and Jones-Sitzmann will work through that through the summer into the school year.
“As we get going, we’ll talk through those things,” Sykes said. “Jessica is a great leader. She’s a great motivator. I’m looking forward to working with her.”
Jones-Sitzmann is looking forward to all Morningside coaches, too. She’s seen how much success the Morningside athletic programs have had, especially in recent memory.
“I think the biggest thing I’ve thought about is how I can help everyone and how I can be utilized,” Jones-Sitzmann said. “We have some new coaches that I can help mentor and take some things off their plate and help them get to know their kids. More help is always needed and we all learn everyday.
“You have people that you look up to, and I had people in place like that when I first got here,” Jones-Sitzmann added.
This past school year has seen a lot of success.
The Mustangs football team made it to the national semifinals. Both basketball teams made it to the national tournaments, and the women’s team lost in the semifinals.
The men’s soccer team won the GPAC regular-season title, and lost a hard-fought battle with Briar Cliff in the conference title game.
The Morningside women’s cross country team qualified as a whole. The track teams also sent teams and individuals to the indoor and outdoor meets.
Morningside wrestling rising junior John Diener became an All-American.