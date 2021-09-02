Morningside volleyball suffers wake-up call in three-set sweep to Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — Jessica Squier hopes Wednesday’s loss was a wake-up call.

The Morningside University volleyball team lost in a three-set sweep to Northwestern, and the head coach of the Mustangs thought her team lacked maturity in the final set.

“It should be a wake-up call, and if it isn’t, we’re in trouble,” Squier said.

The Red Raiders — which are a young bunch themselves this year — swept Morningside by set scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-10, at Allee Gymnasium.

Squier thought the Mustangs played well in the first two sets, but was disappointed by a letdown during the final stanza.

“Northwestern, just with their eye work and what they do with their block, they do it extremely well,” Squier said. “Our immaturity just showed in set three. We play how many freshmen and sophomores, and one senior and one junior, and the upperclassmen aren’t out there consistently. I think we were pouting a little bit in that third set and we have to respond with a tougher mindset.”

Squier said that immaturity has shown itself a time or two throughout the season, but a part of that is due to the young players not knowing what the GPAC brings on a nightly basis.