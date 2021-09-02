Morningside volleyball suffers wake-up call in three-set sweep to Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — Jessica Squier hopes Wednesday’s loss was a wake-up call.
The Morningside University volleyball team lost in a three-set sweep to Northwestern, and the head coach of the Mustangs thought her team lacked maturity in the final set.
“It should be a wake-up call, and if it isn’t, we’re in trouble,” Squier said.
The Red Raiders — which are a young bunch themselves this year — swept Morningside by set scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 25-10, at Allee Gymnasium.
Squier thought the Mustangs played well in the first two sets, but was disappointed by a letdown during the final stanza.
“Northwestern, just with their eye work and what they do with their block, they do it extremely well,” Squier said. “Our immaturity just showed in set three. We play how many freshmen and sophomores, and one senior and one junior, and the upperclassmen aren’t out there consistently. I think we were pouting a little bit in that third set and we have to respond with a tougher mindset.”
Squier said that immaturity has shown itself a time or two throughout the season, but a part of that is due to the young players not knowing what the GPAC brings on a nightly basis.
“Now they’ve seen it, and now we’ll see if they work harder in practice,” the Mustangs coach said. “We’ve had to do some things in practice to make them work harder, and now the level has been raised.”
Morningside’s leading hitter ended up being Emerson Smith with eight kills. Sydney Marlow and Meredith Hoffman each had seven.
Sabrina Creason led Morningside with 17 assists.
Payton Shoquist had 21 digs.
The first set was close up until the latter stages. The set was tied at 16 apiece, but the Red Raiders scored four straight points to take control of the stanza.
There, the Mustangs committed two errors, followed by an Emmy Wedgbury ace serve and a kill from Dexter.
Morningside had set No. 2 tied with the Red Raiders as late as 22-22 before two errors and a Dexter kill clinched the set.
The Red Raiders went on a long rally during that third set, outsourcing the Mustangs 15-5 to close out the sweep in GPAC play.
That run also included five straight points out of Northwestern, including two kills from Alysen Dexter.
Dexter ended up
Kyle Van Den Bosch recently became the all-time wins leader for the Northwestern College volleyball program.
That happened over the weekend at the Briar Cliff early-season tournament. Van Den Bosch needed just one win to do it, and he passed Mike Meyer, who was his predecessor. Both men were tied with 451 wins heading into the season.
This is Van Den Bosch’s 17th season at Northwestern.
“I’ve been doing this a little while, but it makes you reflect on the great, young women that you get to coach,” Van Den Bosch said. “The Lord brings a bunch of people together through a game, and I get to sit in the driver’s seat and have a fun time watching it happen. I’m blessed to be able to do it at Northwestern.”
After winning match No. 453 on Wednesday, Van Den Bosch has been teaching a young group how to win more matches.
“We have a new group, and this group has been waiting their turn,” Van Den Bosch said. “They’re excited to compete and we believe in this group.”
Dexter led the Red Raiders with 18 kills.
Dexter is one of those young players on the Red Raiders roster. She's a freshman from Des Moines Christian.
Wedgbury, who had two aces, is a freshman from Cedar Falls.
Jadeyn Schutt led with 22 assists and Emily Strasser led with 19 digs.
The Red Raiders have nine freshmen listed on their varsity roster.
They and the rest of the team have to fill the shoes of five All-GPAC first- and second-team honorees. All five of them left due to graduation.