Morningside wins heavyweight rematch against Northwestern, 55-49

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — As expected, two of the best teams in NAIA football put on quite a show here Saturday.

Third-ranked Morningside outscored No. 2 Northwestern 55-49 on a glorious afternoon at DeValois Stadium.

A capacity crowd watched both offenses move up and down Korver Field with ease in a contest that was similar to a wild national playoff semifinal between the Great Plains Athletic Conference heavyweights last spring.

Northwestern won that contest 44-41 at Olsen Stadium in Sioux City, earning a berth in the NAIA championship game. The Red Raiders, though, lost to Lindsey Wilson (Ky.).

Both teams have picked up where they left off and took unbeaten records into this game. It didn’t have the same fantastic finish as the last one, but nonetheless was another classic encounter.

Morningside prevailed and in the process clinched its 11th consecutive GPAC championship. The Mustangs (9-0) have won 56 straight regular season games and 60 in a row in the GPAC.

“It’s incredible,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “To win like they did today. What a game.

“It was an offensive game but the defense made enough plays down the stretch and I’m proud of them for doing that.”

There were many ebbs and flows and momentum changes in a game that saw Morningside total 551 yards and Northwestern 550.

Northwestern (9-1), overcame a 21-10 second-quarter deficit to eventually take a 33-24 lead.

The Mustangs, however, regrouped to score 10 unanswered points and regain a 34-33 advantage late in the third quarter. They held the lead the rest of the game, but Northwestern stayed in it until the end.

After Morningside’s Reid Jurgensmeier hauled in his third touchdown pass of the day and the 65th of his brilliant collegiate career to make it 41-33, Northwestern scored again to pull within two points, but missed on a two-point conversion pass with 12:53 left in the game.

The Mustangs drove 75 yards in 15 plays to once again increase the advantage to nine points. But Northwestern’s Tyson Kooima threw his fifth touchdown pass of the game at the 5:49 mark.

Anthony Sims, who rushed for a game-high 173 yards on 31 carries, broke loose up the middle for a 46-yard touchdown with 2:54 remaining, all but sealing the victory.

Northwestern drove to the Mustangs 20-yard line but settled for a field goal with 39 seconds left.

All that was left was for Morningside’s Caleb Schweigart to cover up an onside kick attempt.

Sims scored four touchdowns, running his career total to 25, the second most rushing TDs in school history.

“The offensive line made a great hole (on the 46-yard run),” Sims said. “I thought I was going to crunch it outside but the middle opened up and I just took off. It’s an amazing feeling. There was kind of a dynasty of running backs before me. It just feels great to be one of them.”

Jurgensmeier had 10 catches for 188 yards, hauling in scoring passes of 51, 6 and 7 yards from Joe Dolincheck.

“Every game has turned into a shootout, so going into it we knew it was going to be that way,” Jurgensmeier said. “One or two plays here or there that were going to decide the game and that’s what it came down to. We got a turnover at the end and Sims got the big run. That’s what you come to Morningside and Northwestern for, to play in these big games for conference championships.”

Prior to the long Sims touchdown run, linebacker Tyler Wingert made a diving interception of a tipped pass.

“I’m usually not that athletic, but it was the one time I was able to make an athletic play,” Wingert said. “Our offense did a hell of a job putting points on the board and when we needed a stop our defense came through and got it.”

Northwestern’s All-America quarterback Kooima was brilliant. The senior, playing in just his second game since suffering a ruptured achilles tendon in the win at Morningside last spring, passed for 498 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 44 yards and another score.

“Going into this game, you have to be able to get some stops and the offenses are playing at a really high level,” Northwestern Coach Matt McCarty said. “I’m just super proud of how our guys competed for four quarters. We did everything we could to give ourself a shot to win the game in the end and that’s what we wanted to do.

“It was really like a heavyweight fight, back and forth. There’s a lot we can learn from this game. It was a great test and a great battle and we just have to find a way to get better.”

Things looked rather bleak for the Red Raiders when Morningside took a 21-10 lead on Jurgensmeier’s 6-yard touchdown with 12:02 left in the half.

And, Northwestern was forced to punt after that, but the ball was downed on the 1-yard line. That’s when things started to change.

Morningside was called for offensive holding in the end zone, which resulted in a safety. Three plays after a free kick, Kooima zipped a 41-yard touchdown pass to Blake Anderson, pulling his team within 21-19.

After a short punt, Northwestern went in front on a 5-yard TD run by Kooima. That following a nifty 31-yard hookup with Canon Flores.

Morningside’s Chase Carter kicked a 44-yard field goal against the win with 10 seconds left in the half, which ended with Northwestern in front 26-24.

A Kooima-to-Cade Moser 20-yard touchdown increased Northwestern’s lead to 33-24 with 11:11 left in the third quarter.

Carter split the uprights again from 40 yards and the Mustangs took the lead for good on a 2-yard Sims scoring run with 4:44 left in third, 34-33.

Both teams have one regular season game remaining and will each certainly qualify for the playoffs.

So, a rematch could be in order in a few weeks.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0