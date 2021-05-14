Morningside women's tennis prepares for national tournament appearance

SIOUX CITY — When Morningside College tennis coach Michael McLaughlin started his role in June 2019, he wanted to make changes within the program.
The changes had to do with getting better off the tennis court, such as more weight lifting.
McLaughlin made those changes even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe last March. Once McLaughlin set foot on campus, he wanted to make sure the players — both men and women — got as full of an experience as he did as a student-athlete at LeTourneau University of Longview, Texas.
Those amendments have worked for McLaughlin and the Mustangs, as the team will compete in the NAIA national women’s tennis tournament, which begins Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama.
The Mustangs won the GPAC tournament championship, beating Concordia 4-0 and Doane four matches to three.
Morningside’s first dual at nationals comes at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday against No. 9 William Carey.
“I’m glad that the results finally showed,” McLaughlin said. “They were able to finally compete and show the results of their hard work. You can be as good of a player as you want to be, but if you can’t last the entire length of a match, there’s only so much that you can do. Hard work off the court is just as important on the court.”
That hard work has equated to a nine-dual winning streak against GPAC competition.
The streak started March 28 in a win over Midland, but it followed a 4-3 loss against the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs and Mustangs played very evenly during that March 27 dual, and McLaughlin thought his team played well even down a player.
“The win against Doane justified what I was thinking,” McLaughlin said. “Making it to nationals is something that I expected.”
During that winning streak, the only other 4-3 win for the Mustangs came in an April 11 non conference dual against NCAA Division III Simpson College.
“We’re rolling right now, and it feels really good,” Mustangs junior Tenly Hansen said. “We’re having some really good practices. I think we’re definitely playing our best tennis right now, and that showed against Doane in the conference tournament.
“We’re super happy we even made it,” Hansen added. “This has been our No. 1 goal, even since August. We said that we were going to go to the GPAC tournament ,and then we said that we were going to win it. So, the fact that we pulled that off has been super cool.”
Hansen said the key for the Mustangs over the last month and a half has been staying positive and controlling the controllables.