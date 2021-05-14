Morningside women's tennis prepares for national tournament appearance

SIOUX CITY — When Morningside College tennis coach Michael McLaughlin started his role in June 2019, he wanted to make changes within the program.

The changes had to do with getting better off the tennis court, such as more weight lifting.

McLaughlin made those changes even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the globe last March. Once McLaughlin set foot on campus, he wanted to make sure the players — both men and women — got as full of an experience as he did as a student-athlete at LeTourneau University of Longview, Texas.

Those amendments have worked for McLaughlin and the Mustangs, as the team will compete in the NAIA national women’s tennis tournament, which begins Tuesday in Mobile, Alabama.

The Mustangs won the GPAC tournament championship, beating Concordia 4-0 and Doane four matches to three.

Morningside’s first dual at nationals comes at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday against No. 9 William Carey.