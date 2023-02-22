CRETE, Neb. — Half of Morningside's 12 wrestlers won championships at the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships as the Mustangs claimed the team title Saturday.

Morningside totaled 184 points, ahead of second-place Doane (175). Northwestern finished fourth with 76.6 points and Briar Cliff was fifth with 68.5.

Winning individual titles for the Mustangs were: Taylor Vasquez (133), John Diener (149), Noah Styskal (157), Alex Vandyke (174), Hayden Wempen (184), and Hunter DeJong (285).

Vasquez earned a 6-2 decision in the championship match over Seth I'nama of Briar Cliff to defend his title at 133-pounds.

Diener won by fall over Doane's Nathan Lendt in the 149-pound finals to give the Mustangs a big cushion in the team standings. Styskal's championship by medical forfeit at 157 was the third Morningside championship of the day.

At 174-pounds, Vandyke needed a late escape and takedown while trailing 2-0 to win 3-2 in the semifinals, and won the championship with an 8-2 decision over Chinges Tsermaa of Doane. Wempen followed a similar path, earning a fall in overtime of the semifinals and scored the final four points of an 11-7 decision over Luke Jenness of Northwestern in the finals.

At heavyweight, DeJong pulled out an upset in the semifinals by getting a two-point reversal and two near-fall points in overtime to win 5-1, and teammate Jerabek picked up a 12-1 major decision to advance as well. DeJong was awarded the championship via forfeit by Jerabek. Both wrestlers are headed to the NAIA championships.

Jerabek was the only Mustang to not win their respective championship of wrestlers who made it to the championship bout. Evan Shell (125), Nicholas Walters (141) and Zander Ernst (165) placed third in their respective classes and Benjamin Schmitz placed fourth. Caleb Connors suffered an injury in his first match of the day, and after gutting out his first match, was a medical forfeit for the two following bouts and placed sixth.

Walters earned the third NAIA qualifying spot by placing third Saturday at 141-pounds. He lost to the defending national champion, Doane's Baterdene Boldmaa, in the semifinals, but picked up an 11-6 decision in the consolation semifinals and a 16-7 major decision in the third place match.

Ernst was one of four GPAC wrestlers to claim an NAIA spot at 165. After losing in the semifinals, Ernst won by fall in the consolation semifinals and won by 6-5 decision in the third place match.

Shell will have to await NAIA selection committee decisions to see if he will be heading to nationals. With one wrestler from 125 qualifying from the GPAC, only the champion is an automatic qualifier. Shell fell in the semifinals, but won his consolation semifinal 6-0 and his third place match 11-4. Schmitz will also await selection committee decisions by placing fourth Saturday. Having to wrestle out of the consolation bracket all day, he picked up wins of 5-2 and 5-4 before falling in the third place match.

With the team championship, the Mustangs earned a sweep of the wrestling championships this season. Morningside won the duals championship over Doane in January, and won the team championship Saturday. The championship is Morningside's fourth GPAC wrestling championship.

Briar Cliff's CaRon Watson (133) joined I'nama as second-place finishers for the Chargers.

Luke Jenness and Kaleb Lind placed second for Northwestern at 184 and 197, respectively.

As the second-ranked wrestler in the GPAC at 184, Jenness has earned an automatic berth to the national tournament.

The NAIA national championships are set for March 3-4 at Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas. Final qualifiers were set to be announced Tuesday, and the seeds and brackets will be released Friday.