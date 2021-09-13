Morningside's Austin Johnson and Tyler Wingert win GPAC honors

"They're just all having great years," Morningside head coach Steve Ryan said. "Tyler has come out and had a great year so far, and usually you get player of the week, because you made PLAYS during the game. Both of those guys made plays this past week."

Wingert is currently tied for the team lead with 16 tackles and three sacks through two games, with three tackles for loss and one interception.

He said that he doesn't know if he can best his 11 tackles from last week, but he has higher goals than just padding his own stats.

"Stats-wise, I don't know if I can do that, but I always want to get better," Wingert said. "Just because I won an award doesn't mean that it where the top is. I want to be better and get better every week. And our goal is not here, our goal is to make it to the national championship."

Morningside (2-0) will host Mount Marty University on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

