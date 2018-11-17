SIOUX CITY – Even though the game was played in the middle of the day, the stars shined brightly for the Morningside College football team Saturday.
Morningside’s All-America passing combination of Trent Solsma and Connor Niles clicked early and often in a 49-20 victory over Rocky Mountain College at chilly Olsen Stadium.
The former Bishop Heelan High school teammates connected for three first-quarter touchdowns as the Mustangs won their seventh consecutive first-round NAIA playoff game.
Top-ranked Morningside, now 12-0, advanced to its 13th quarterfinal in the last 15 seasons and will play another home game next Saturday.
Solsma wound up throwing for four touchdowns and running for another, completing 28 of 38 passes for 368 yards. Niles had 13 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns.
The dynamic duo hooked up for scoring plays of 28, 46 and 12 yards in the first quarter, staking the Mustangs to a 21-0 lead they never relinquished.
“Coach (Lucas) Lueders and coach (Steve) Ryan came up with a great game plan,” said Solsma, named player of the game in a vote of media representatives. “We saw some things on film we thought we could expose and Connor was just running great routes early on, making plays all day and making my life a lot easier.
“We started off really fast then kind of drifted a little bit in the second but it was really good to see how we came out in the third quarter. We didn’t really do anything different, we just had to slow ourselves down and regroup a little bit. It was more of just focusing on things that we could do as opposed to what they were doing.”
Frontier Conference champion Rocky Mountain (8-4) accounted for the only points of the second quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run by Mason Melby with less than two minutes remaining before halftime.
The Battlin’ Bears, however, lost starting quarterback Jacob Bakken – who ranked second behind Solsma in most national passing statistics – to an injury early in the quarter. Drew Korf played the rest of the game, engineering three scoring drives while passing for 250 yards and two touchdowns.
Leading 21-6 at intermission, the Mustangs picked up the pace again at the start of the second half. They scored on their first two possessions and added another touchdown before the third quarter ended.
“We just kind of talked through some pass things that we could do and felt we had a picture of the things that could work in terms of the running game,” Morningside Coach Steve Ryan said. “I think that kind of made a difference for us (in the third quarter).”
Solsma scored on a 6-yard quarterback keeper less than a minute into the second half, while Arnijae Ponder added touchdown runs of 19 and 2 yards. Ponder, a sophomore from Omaha, rushed for a game-high 131 yards on 21 carries, his eighth 100-plus yard performance of the season.
Bo Els was on the receiving end of Solsma’s fourth touchdown pass of the game. The speedy Els did most of the work himself, breaking loose down the sideline after hauling in a short pass early in the fourth quarter.
To Rocky Mountain’s credit, it kept battling in the frigid conditions, with Korf throwing touchdown passes to Max Gray and Darneail Jenkins in the fourth quarter.
Korf and Bakken combined to launch 66 passes while Gray finished with nine catches for 123 yards.
However, the Battlin’ Bears coached by former University of South Dakota defensive coordinator Jason Petrino, were held to 22 rushing yards on 28 carries.
“I think their offense was rated second to us in almost everything so we knew we had to step our game up and that’s exactly what we did,” Morningside linebacker Chase Nelson said. “We have playmakers on each level of the defense so they definitely stepped up. Klayton Nordeen had a really good game at safety and the ‘D’ line is always having a great game.”
Nelson, a junior from Beatrice, Nebraska, was named defensive player of the game after recording eight tackles (including one of the team’s four sacks), two forced fumbles, a pass breakup and four quarterback hurries.
Deion Clayborne led the Mustangs with nine tackles while Nordeen also recorded eight along with four breakups and Joel Katzer eight with one sack and two tackles for loss.
“We know everyone is going to talk about our offense and we’re totally fine with that,” Nelson said. “But we know every week we’re going to have to go out and do our job and get the ‘W.’”
Morningside, by virtue of drawing the overall No. 1 seed, will have home field advantage through the semifinal round if it keeps winning.
“You always anticipate how your guys are going to respond every game, whether it’s the playoffs or not,” Ryan said. “They responded well. I was concerned about the game becoming a shootout and our defense played really well.”