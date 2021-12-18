NAIA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Morningside wins third national title, beats Grand View 38-28

At the biggest moment of the season, Morningside fifth-year Reid Jurgensmeier made the play of the year.

With Saturday’s NAIA national title game tied at 28-28 with 9:22 left in the game, Morningside senior quarterback Joe Dolincheck threw a 34-yard pass to Jurgensmeier for a go-ahead touchdown.

The play gave the Mustangs a 35-28 lead over Grand View, and some much needed momentum in a thrilling back and forth championship game that ended with Morningside beating the Vikings, 38-28, to secure the third national title in program history.

Grand View started the game in fast fashion, with the Vikings going 75 yards on six plays for a touchdown on the first drive of the game. Vikings quarterback Johnny Sullivan hit wide receiver Anthony Turner for 30 yards over the middle to put Grand View up, 7-0.

But Morningside answered back with a score of its own, with Dolincheck hitting Jurgensmeier for a 55 yard pass to the 20. Jurgensmeier then caught a nine yard pass down to the 11, and Anthony Sims took two plays to bring the ball into the endzone and tie the game at 7-7.

The Mustangs sacked Sullivan for a loss of 10 yards on Grand View’s next drive, which ended in a three-and-out. On the ensuing punt, Morningside senior Caleb Schweigart returned the ball to the 47, and the Mustangs took nine plays to go 53 yards for the score.

Sims made it a 14-7 game with a run in from the one yard line. The score was his second touchdown of the game, and made Sims the second player in program history to score 30 or more touchdowns in a season.

Morningside got the ball back late in the first quarter, and looked primed to score again as Dolincheck hit Austin Johnson for a 57 yard pass. But things unraveled quickly, as Jianni Angulo forced a fumble at the 24 yard line that was recovered by teammate Clay Friemuth.

Five plays later, Sullivan connected with Spry for a 57 yard pass down to the one yard line, and Grand View sophomore Ali Scott took the ball in from the one for a game-tying touchdown.

Angulo made his presence felt again on the next drive when he intercepted a Dolincheck pass that was intended for Johnson at the 50 yard line. The Vikings took six plays to go 50 yards and score, with Sullivan and Spry connecting for a 10 yard touchdown pass. With that play, Grand View took a 21-14 lead.

On the next drive, Morningside finally stalled Grand View’s momentum. The Mustangs started with the ball at the 25 yard line, and went 18 yards before the Vikings stopped them at the 43 to force a fourth down play.

Dolincheck then threw an eight yard pass to Schweigart for a first down, and threw back-to-back passes to Schweigart and Jurgensmeier for 12 and 10 yards, down to the 13 yard line. Three plays later, Dolincheck lined up with Johnson for an 11 yard touchdown pass, tying the 21-21 going in halftime, and making it 39 consecutive games in which Dolincheck has thrown a touchdown pass.

At halftime, the Mustangs had outgained the Vikings in total yardage, 325 to 248, with Dolincheck throwing 14 completions with 226 yards, and Sims taking the ball 13 times for 81 yards.

But the second half started off in disastrous fashion for the Mustangs, as Colton Irlbeck’s punt was blocked at the five yard line by Grand View’s Jed Christensen.

After a pair of incompletions and a four yard QB run to the one yard line, Sullivan handed the ball off to Scott for a one yard touchdown run and a 28-21 Grand View lead.

The game started to swing Morningside’s way in the middle of the third quarter when Lonell Boyd, Jr. picked off a Sullivan pass at the 18 to stop the Vikings in their tracks, and the Mustangs took over once again.

Sims took the ball seven times on the drive, as he fought through obvious ankle pain. His final handoff of the third quarter was a four-yarder into the endzone that tied it at 28-28, his third touchdown of the game.

Midway through the fourth, Jurgensmeier’s first touchdown reception gave the Mustangs a lead they would never relinquish. Two drives later, the Mustangs sealed the victory when Chase Carter nailed a 26 yard field goal to put the Mustangs up by 10 points.

Grand View got the ball back once more with just over a minute remaining, but a fourth-down incompletion from Sullivan gave the Mustangs the ball at the 27.

Morningside went into victory formation, and kneeled it twice to end the game, securing the Mustangs’ third national title in the past four years.

Sims, who was injured last month in the playoff opener against Ottawa University (Ariz.), and missed the quarterfinal against Kansas Wesleyan, rushed for 145 yards on 27 carries, with three touchdowns, while Jurgensmeier had 13 receptions for 216 yards, in the final game of his storied college career.

At quarterback, Dolincheck completed 29 passes for 405 yards, with two touchdowns. As a team, Morningside outgained Grand View in total yards, 563 to 324. The Mustangs end the season with a perfect 14-0 record.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.