TERRY HERSOM: Morningside's John Reynders leaves lasting impact on athletic department

Buckingham, Morningside’s athletic director for 24 years, was 94 when a remarkable life came to an end in 1984. A former head men’s basketball coach, he served the school in a number of different capacities. He also spent many years on the U.S. Olympic Committee’s board of directors.

Reynders’ legacy will reflect an impact on all aspects of the college’s growth, but my direct knowledge pertains to his choices when it came to athletics.

Overmatched on the football field in the old North Central Conference, he made a very prudent decision to pull the college out of a very strong NCAA Division II league and find them a more suitable level of competition.

As a former vice president of finance at Allegheny College, a Division III school in Meadville, Pa., many believed he would lobby for a move to Division III, the NCAA’s non-scholarship tier. The perils of that option were the necessity for Morningside to add several more sports.

It has become rather ironic, I believe, that taking the NAIA alternative hasn’t stopped a significant expansion in the athletic department, anyway. From 12 sports on the menu in 2000, Morningside now offers 28, nearly all of which have been quite successful.