Turnovers may be the key between Morningside, Dordt football on Saturday

SIOUX CITY — Steve Ryan remembers how last year’s football game went against Dordt University.

The game between Morningside University and the Defenders came down to the final play of the game, and the Mustangs’ defense stepped up when it need to the most.

The Defenders had the football with less than a minute left, and they were at the Mustangs’ 5-yard line.

Dordt was looking to end the Mustangs’ 34-game winning streak at the time.

Morningside linebacker Tyler Wingert grabbed a Noah Clayberg pass for an interception, sealing the 35-30 victory for the Mustangs for their 35th straight win.

The Mustangs had a true test in the middle of the season, and Ryan is expecting that as the two teams meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium for a 1 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

“This is a big game for us against an outstanding football team,” Ryan said. “This is a true test for us. This will let us know exactly where we are at. How good are we, really? That’s part of playing a good team in a big game like this one.”

As Ryan pointed out, the Mustangs haven’t really been tested yet this season.

The Mustangs have won all six games so far, and the closest margin of victory has been 42. That game in Week 2 against Doane, as the Tigers scored 14 points at home on the Mustangs.

The other margins of victory have been like this: Concordia (56), Mount Marty (49), Midland (45), Hastings (56) and Briar Cliff (77).

“We just haven’t been in an adverse situation or had our backs up against the wall,” Ryan said. “That’s kind of kept it from happening. We were able to jump on Midland early, so that game never really gave us those types of situations.”

So, the Mustangs coaches have been tasked with creating situations during practice where the Mustangs are trailing or find themselves in a precarious scenario.

“You try to create as many situations as you can, and help them be prepared as they can,” Ryan said. “You fully can’t create the pressure in practice like you can do in a game. That’s a little bit of a challenge.”

As Ryan pointed out, however, the Mustangs’ lineup is full of veteran guys who have played in tense games, such as the national semifinal against Northwestern in the spring.

Last year, the Mustangs were able to be tested right away, as Northwestern gave the Mustangs a 2020 Week 1 scare at Elwood Olsen Stadium.

Morningside hasn’t played a team that has challenged it for all 60 minutes.

Dordt likely will on Saturday.

“We’re playing against a team that is well-coached and disciplined,” Ryan said. “You’re going to find out how good you really are.”

In last year’s win against the Defenders, the Mustangs’ ‘D’ forced Clayberg to throw three interceptions.

Two of those picks came during the fourth quarter, as linebacker Drew Bessey picked off Clayberg at the Mustangs’ 8.

That came early in the period, and it halted a 10-play, 73-yard drive that ticked 3 minutes, 39 seconds off the clock.

The turnover battle will be the key to whichever team comes away with the win on Saturday, according to Ryan.

“That was the difference in the game last year were those turnovers,” Ryan said. “My guess is that it’s going to have the same type of effect on Saturday.”

Dordt, meanwhile, have won five straight games since losing the season-opener to Midland. The Defenders beat Dakota Wesleyan last week, 45-13.

Dordt got two interceptions from senior Nathan Kabongo last week.

Dordt quarterback Tyler Reynolds was 11-for-16 passing for 139 yards and completed seven passes to Levi Jungling for 134 yards in the win over DWU.

