WATCH NOW: Midland knocks second-seeded Morningside out of GPAC women's soccer tournament

She beat them both, but was fouled as she was trying to make a shot attempt.

The officials rewarded Llanes with a penalty kick.

Llanes put the ball in the lower-left-handed area, and Mustangs goalkeeper Alexandra Homan just couldn’t quite get to the ball.

It was one of those situations where Morningside had to foul or let her into the goal area.

“For sure, it was a penalty,” Maxon said. “What (Llanas) was able to do was really smart. She lures you into positions where you play the way you don’t want to play. It’s like, if you watch enough (National Basketball Association), there’s guys who will do moves to draw you in and create a foul. That’s what she did. She’s just a savvy kid.”

Llanes had four of the Warriors’ five shots on goal during the win on Saturday. On the season, Llanes entered with four goals and 31 shots on goal.

The fact that Llanes led the way on Saturday didn’t shock Midland coach Greg Jarosik one bit.