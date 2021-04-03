WATCH NOW: Midland knocks second-seeded Morningside out of GPAC women's soccer tournament

SIOUX CITY — Simply put, the Morningside College women’s soccer team didn’t have the numbers.
Midland scored the match’s lone goal in the second half on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium to beat the Mustangs,1-0, and knock the No. 2 seed out of the GPAC tournament.
The Mustangs didn’t have a full roster available. As opposed to the 39 that started the season, Maxon had just 20 players to work with.
To add insult to injury, the Mustangs were forced to play with 10 ladies on the pitch after Emly Rotthaler received her second yellow card — thus, a red card — in the 75th minute.
Maxon wasn’t interested in making excuses for why the Mustangs lost. He knew that losing in the first round happens and it’s part of the postseason tournament experience.
“This is why they have the playoffs,” Maxon said. “That’s what happens. They outplayed us today. We were not strong. We were very dead and not awake. They just outworked us today. There was one kid who can change a game, and she did.”
That girl that Maxon referred to was Midland’s Brittany Llanes, who scored that penalty kick at the 50-minute, 17-second mark.
Llanes attacked the Mustangs goal, even though there were two Mustangs defenders in front of her.
She beat them both, but was fouled as she was trying to make a shot attempt.
The officials rewarded Llanes with a penalty kick.
Llanes put the ball in the lower-left-handed area, and Mustangs goalkeeper Alexandra Homan just couldn’t quite get to the ball.
It was one of those situations where Morningside had to foul or let her into the goal area.
“For sure, it was a penalty,” Maxon said. “What (Llanas) was able to do was really smart. She lures you into positions where you play the way you don’t want to play. It’s like, if you watch enough (National Basketball Association), there’s guys who will do moves to draw you in and create a foul. That’s what she did. She’s just a savvy kid.”
Llanes had four of the Warriors’ five shots on goal during the win on Saturday. On the season, Llanes entered with four goals and 31 shots on goal.
The fact that Llanes led the way on Saturday didn’t shock Midland coach Greg Jarosik one bit.
“We thought we had a thing where she could take on their back line, and she did a really good of that, and she caused problems all on her own,” Jarosik said. “Brittany has done that since she got here. We’ve played her in a couple different spots. She’s always had the ability to do those kinds of things.”
Midland’s focus was to make sure that the Mustangs couldn’t get to the center of the pitch. The Mustangs collected 12 shots — five different ladies collected two apiece — but just four of them were on goal.
Maxon even brought Homan out of the goalie position to see what kind of opportunities she could create in the final nine or so minutes. Homan was one of the five Mustangs who had two shots.
Homan had the final shot of the game with 6 seconds left, but Warriors goalkeeper Rachel Thigpen caught the ball.
“We’re missing a goal scorer,” Maxon said. “You’re great some days and not-so-great other days. They played hard, they just couldn’t do enough. Our defense is strong, we just didn’t have enough gas.”
Since Morningside finished second in the regular season, there is still a chance at the NAIA tournament.
The Mustangs can clinch a spot in the national tournament, just as long as No. 1-seeded Briar Cliff wins the GPAC tournament.
“We still have a chance, and this might be the one time we’re rooting hard for Briar Cliff,” Maxon said. “They have to win it for us to go. If they don’t win it, then we have to wait for the committee to make a choice. It’s just like Selection Sunday. Right now, Briar Cliff has to do the deal.”