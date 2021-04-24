WATCH NOW: Morningside football comes to life in second half, advance to semifinal

The Wildcats forced a punt and aided by a pass interference call, wound up at the Morningside 31-yard line. But Aguinaga was sacked and threw incomplete before the halftime horn sounded.

It took the Mustangs just seven plays to drive 70 yards to begin the second half. Dolincheck flipped a 5-yard TD pass to tight end Jack Sievert to pull the Mustangs within 21-16.

An interception by Miller set Morningside up at the Baker 25, but the Wildcats once again stiffened on fourth down from the 16, forcing an incomplete pass.

Unable to move, the Wildcats punted it away from deep in their own territory and Morningside turned it into the go-ahead score.

Johnson hauled in his second touchdown pass, a 4-yarder, and also caught a throw from Dolincheck for a two-point conversion. That gave the Mustangs the lead for good and they expanded that to 31-21 when Dolincheck and Johnson hooked up for a third time.

“We knew we had gotten the ball downfield but we just didn’t execute and we came out and executed in the second half,” Johnson said. “The hogs had been doing good all day up front and our defense got us the ball back, so we knew eventually we’d get it going.”