WATCH NOW: Morningside football comes to life in second half, advance to semifinal

SIOUX CITY — The stage is set for a monumental showdown in the NAIA football playoff semifinals.
Great Plains Athletic Conference rivals Morningside and Northwestern will tangle at 1 p.m. Saturday at Olsen Stadium, with a trip to the national championship game on the line.
Top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Morningside rallied past Baker (Kansas) 45-29 in a Saturday quarterfinal, while Northwestern slipped past No. 2 Grand View 27-24 in Des Moines.
Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) will host Keiser (Florida) in the other semifinal.
Morningside ran its record to 10-0, erasing a 21-9 halftime deficit to extend its winning streak to 39 straight on a delightful spring afternoon.
Joe Dolincheck passed for 375 yards and five touchdowns, while the Mustangs’ powerful offense generated 568 total yards. It took a first-half scare, though, to get Morningside untracked.
No. 7 Baker had the upper hand early, scoring 14 unanswered points after Morningside took a 9-7 lead by blocking a punt out of the end zone.
That put the Mustangs in a 12-point hole at intermission, but they marched for a touchdown on their first possession of the second half and seemed to regroup from there.
“I think we started putting pressure on them offensively, our kids just stayed calm,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “The reality of it is, they weren’t stopping us, we were making mistakes and stopping ourselves. It was just a matter of getting the guys to, kind of like, hey, take care of the ball, finish drives and we’re going to be all right.
“And our defense kind of found its tempo. They have good speed, so once we got a feel for it they kind of settled down and played really well.”
Baker sent a message by marching 75 yards in 11 plays to score off the opening kickoff.
Then, when Austin Johnson broke wide open and hauled in a 60-yard touchdown strike from Dolincheck, it looked like Morningside was up to its old tricks.
However, the Mustangs fell victim to their own miscues the rest of the first half.
They misfired on a fake field goal attempt, were held on downs near midfield, missed a 35-yard field goal, threw an interception and lost a fumble before intermission.
Josh Miller broke through to block a punt out of the end zone for a safety with 9:45 left in the first quarter, but those were the final points of the first half for Morningside.
Baker marched 52 yards after stopping the Mustangs on fourth down, taking a 14-9 lead on Marco Aguinaga’s second touchdown on the final play of the first quarter.
After Morningside drove to the Baker 18 and fumbled it away, it took the Wildcats just two plays to strike again. Aguinaga passed 28 yards to Nate Pauly, then hit a streaking Tyjuan Lewis for a 58-yard touchdown at the 7:46 mark of the second quarter.
The Wildcats forced a punt and aided by a pass interference call, wound up at the Morningside 31-yard line. But Aguinaga was sacked and threw incomplete before the halftime horn sounded.
It took the Mustangs just seven plays to drive 70 yards to begin the second half. Dolincheck flipped a 5-yard TD pass to tight end Jack Sievert to pull the Mustangs within 21-16.
An interception by Miller set Morningside up at the Baker 25, but the Wildcats once again stiffened on fourth down from the 16, forcing an incomplete pass.
Unable to move, the Wildcats punted it away from deep in their own territory and Morningside turned it into the go-ahead score.
Johnson hauled in his second touchdown pass, a 4-yarder, and also caught a throw from Dolincheck for a two-point conversion. That gave the Mustangs the lead for good and they expanded that to 31-21 when Dolincheck and Johnson hooked up for a third time.
“We knew we had gotten the ball downfield but we just didn’t execute and we came out and executed in the second half,” Johnson said. “The hogs had been doing good all day up front and our defense got us the ball back, so we knew eventually we’d get it going.”
Johnson finished with 149 yards on eight catches, while Reid Jurgensmeier had a game-high 11 receptions for 187 yards.
Jurgensmeier scored on a 68-yard play, breaking several tackles on his way to the end zone. Anthony Sims, who rushed for 178 yards on 36 carries, added a 34-yard touchdown scamper early in the fourth quarter.
Baker got its final points on a 71-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion with 10 minutes remaining.
Morningside, though, used up most of the rest of the clock, marching deep into Wildcat territory before turning it over on downs.
Baker’s Aguinaga passed for 365 yards and three touchdowns, but the Wildcats were limited to 41 rushing yards. J.D. Woods, who had 258 yards and five touchdowns in a first-round win over Olivet Nazarene last weekend, was held to 40 yards on 20 carries.
“They have a lot of great playmakers, but we just made our adjustments in the second half,” said linebacker Ty Wingert, who posted a team-high 15 tackles.
Dolincheck completed 25 of 41 passes, while Aguinaga was 25-for-37. Baker, which ended its season at 7-1, had 406 total yards.
“We didn’t finish drives, but our special teams kept us in the game,” Ryan said. “The blocked punt and punt returns were big, along with the fumble recovery on the kickoff.”
For the record, Northwestern has reeled off 10 straight wins since a 45-31 loss to Morningside in jam-packed Olsen Stadium back on Sept. 12.