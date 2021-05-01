WATCH NOW: Northwestern stuns Morningside in NAIA national football semifinal

SIOUX CITY — The good news for Northwestern College is it is headed to the NAIA national championship football game.
The bad news is, it may have to do so without star quarterback Tyson Kooima.
In a shocking turn of events, Northwestern held Morningside on downs at the 8-yard line with 1:49 left in Saturday’s semifinal game, then scored the game-winning touchdown with 16 seconds remaining.
The sixth-ranked Red Raiders, though, had to knock down a pass in the end zone on the final play of the game to preserve a wild 44-41 victory at Elwood Olsen Stadium.
Northwestern (11-1) snapped a 39-game winning streak by two-time defending national champion Morningside and will play Lindsey Wilson (Kentucky) for the national championship in Grambling, Louisiana on May 10.
Kooima, who passed for 490 yards, threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Michael Storey with 16 seconds left. Storey leaped in the air to grab the ball, while Kooima was writhing in pain on the Olsen Stadium turf.
The senior standout from Western Christian High School said he felt something pop in his foot. He was wearing a boot on his right foot and on crutches after the game.
“I will have to get an MRI, but it’s something that’s not good,” Kooima said. “It’s kind of a bittersweet feeling right now.”
Backup quarterback Blake Fryar had to enter the contest and ran in a two-point conversion after the late Northwestern touchdown.
Morningside (10-1) got the ball at its own 25 and moved to the Northwestern 43 before a Joe Dolincheck pass to the end zone was batted away as the horn sounded.
“I can’t tell you how much I love our guys, I’m so proud of them,” Northwestern coach Matt McCarty said. “We have such an awesome group of receivers. Storey made so many amazing catches. Tyson did a great job of giving him an opportunity to make a great play and Mike made a great play.
“What a battle. Morningside has such an awesome group and it was such a fun game.”
Northwestern, which snapped a seven-game losing streak to Northwestern, held the Mustangs on downs twice inside the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter.
It had to punt it away after the first stand, giving Morningside the ball with 6:27 remaining. The Mustangs converted once on fourth down at the Northwestern 19, but Dolincheck was bottled up on a quarterback sneak attempt from the 8-yard line.
It took just eight plays for Northwestern to move 92 yards for the game-winner. Cade Moser made a one-handed catch for a 25-yard gain and Kooima also connected with tight end Josh Fakkema for 27 yards to the Morningside 23.
Kooima spiked the ball on first down, then threw incomplete before Storey’s leaping grab.
Moser set a single-game school record with 303 receiving yards on 11 catches. One of those was a 75-yard touchdown strike, while Storey (5 catches, 99 yards) and Konner McQuillen also had TD receptions.
“I’m so grateful to be a part of this program, our coaches put us in such great spots,” Moser said. “I don’t know what I’m feeling right now, I’m just exhausted.
“It really helps when you have Shane Solberg, the best receiver in the nation. He was getting double covered and it left me open sometimes and our receivers just love making plays.”
Morningside’s high-powered offense -- tops in the nation in several categories -- was in high gear with 692 total yards.
Dolincheck passed for 365 yards while Anthony Sims -- named the most valuable offensive player by the media -- had 244 yards while lugging the pigskin 40 times on a brutally hot afternoon.
Even though Morningside had production offensively, there were two times where they fell short, and that's what'll stick with the Mustangs in the offseason.
“They made the play at the end that they needed to make and it was quite a play,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “We got down in the red zone twice and came away with nothing. We didn’t come away with points when we were trying to put that game away.
“I have nothing to say right now. We lost it that way and that wasn’t how we wanted it to go.”
Morningside hadn’t lost a game since the 2017 season en route to two consecutive national championships. The Mustangs were playing in a semifinal for the fifth straight season.
The only other time Northwestern led was at 3-0 when Eli Stader kicked a 20-yard field goal on the opening drive.
Morningside regained the lead on the first of three Sims touchdown runs and kept it until the frantic final couple of minutes.
The Mustangs scored on four of their five first-half possessions, the only exception being the final drive when the clock ran out. Morningside led 27-23 at halftime and scored on its first possession of the second half, increasing its advantage to 11 points.
Northwestern’s Brett Moser scooped up a fumble and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown with 7:27 left in the third quarter. Moser was named the defensive player of the game.
Dolincheck threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Austin Johnson on the second play of the fourth quarter, pushing the lead back to 41-29.
On the next snap, Cade Moser scored on the 75-yard strike from Kooima.
The Mustangs then marched from their own 25 to the Northwestern 3-yard line. However, the Red Raiders stopped Caleb Schweigart on the 1-yard line on a fourth-and-goal.