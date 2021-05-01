WATCH NOW: Northwestern stuns Morningside in NAIA national football semifinal

Kooima spiked the ball on first down, then threw incomplete before Storey’s leaping grab.

Moser set a single-game school record with 303 receiving yards on 11 catches. One of those was a 75-yard touchdown strike, while Storey (5 catches, 99 yards) and Konner McQuillen also had TD receptions.

“I’m so grateful to be a part of this program, our coaches put us in such great spots,” Moser said. “I don’t know what I’m feeling right now, I’m just exhausted.

“It really helps when you have Shane Solberg, the best receiver in the nation. He was getting double covered and it left me open sometimes and our receivers just love making plays.”

Morningside’s high-powered offense -- tops in the nation in several categories -- was in high gear with 692 total yards.

Dolincheck passed for 365 yards while Anthony Sims -- named the most valuable offensive player by the media -- had 244 yards while lugging the pigskin 40 times on a brutally hot afternoon.

Even though Morningside had production offensively, there were two times where they fell short, and that's what'll stick with the Mustangs in the offseason.