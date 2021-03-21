WATCH NOW: Three quick goals push Morningside soccer past Midland

SIOUX CITY — It took awhile, but the dam finally broke for the Morningside men’s soccer team on Sunday against Midland University early in the second half.
With three goals in the span of 11 minutes against the Warriors at Elwood Olsen Stadium, the Mustangs came out with a 3-0 victory, putting them one game closer to the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament.
After a slow first 45 minutes, the two teams went into halftime tied at zero.
Then, at the 53:44 mark, the scoring began. The first goal of the day for the Mustangs came from sophomore forward Robin Thomala, with an assist from junior and GPAC offensive player of the year Okan Golge.
Just over a minute later, as the clock struck 55:10, Golge got a goal of his own with a header into the back of the net on an assist from freshman Viktor Beker.
10 minutes later, at 65:21, junior Nicolo Renzi made it 3-0 in Morningside’s favor, with his fifth goal of the season.
For Golge, the goal was yet another moment of triumph in a highly successful college career. Golge was recently named the GPAC Offensive Player of the Year for the second consecutive year, and has a team-high 24 goals on the season.
“It’s going good so far,” Golge said. “I was named player of the year for the second time in a row. We’re having a good season, especially as a team. We’re just doing great things and we want to continue doing that.”
Despite the 0-0 halftime tie, Mustangs’ coach Tom Maxon said he knew in the locker room that his squad had the upper hand. With the fourth-highest goals total in the country, and a No. 14 ranking in the national polls, he was confident that the points were going to come.
It was just a matter of when, and all the Mustangs needed to do was avoid making sloppy mistakes.
"I could tell that we were the stronger team, and I feel like it was going to come eventually," Maxon said. "But in a game like that, it’s like ice hockey, one wrong thing and suddenly in a game you are dominating, you can be down. Soccer is just that way.”
The victory was a bounce-back win of sorts for the Mustangs, who lost last week to No. 17 ranked MidAmerica Nazarene by a 5-3 score. But even with the win, Maxon still sees areas at which the Mustangs can improve.
It was a good overall game,” Maxon said. “Three quick goals, and then it kind of devolved a little bit. We put some subs in, and it got to be too light-hearted, and we didn’t step on their neck, all that kind of stuff. We still need to learn how to do that. We are still young.”