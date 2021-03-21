WATCH NOW: Three quick goals push Morningside soccer past Midland

“It’s going good so far,” Golge said. “I was named player of the year for the second time in a row. We’re having a good season, especially as a team. We’re just doing great things and we want to continue doing that.”

Despite the 0-0 halftime tie, Mustangs’ coach Tom Maxon said he knew in the locker room that his squad had the upper hand. With the fourth-highest goals total in the country, and a No. 14 ranking in the national polls, he was confident that the points were going to come.

It was just a matter of when, and all the Mustangs needed to do was avoid making sloppy mistakes.

"I could tell that we were the stronger team, and I feel like it was going to come eventually," Maxon said. "But in a game like that, it’s like ice hockey, one wrong thing and suddenly in a game you are dominating, you can be down. Soccer is just that way.”

The victory was a bounce-back win of sorts for the Mustangs, who lost last week to No. 17 ranked MidAmerica Nazarene by a 5-3 score. But even with the win, Maxon still sees areas at which the Mustangs can improve.