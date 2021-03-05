Morningside's 3,200-meter women's relay team gets national runner-up medal

David Nash had a tough time to describe how the Morningside College women’s 3,200-meter relay team performed at the NAIA indoor meet in Yankton, S.D.
Nash, the Mustangs’ track and field coach, was having trouble finding the words, in a good way, however.
The Mustangs — Jo McKibben, Kristine Honomichl, Payton Boer and Emalee Fundermann — ran in a time of 9 minutes, 23.58 seconds, only to trail Taylor University’s time of 9:18.25 for the event championship.
“We knew we'd be good and we knew we would be running against tough competition,” Nash said. “For them to put in together, and to have three Iowa girls and a Colorado girl, be second in the nation. That’s something that is hard to describe. We were running to win it, we fell short, but we were running with some of the best girls in the country.”
The Mustangs dropped six seconds from the preliminary round. McKibben, an MVAOCOU High School grad, ledd off the race but she was incredibly nervous.
McKibben is very passionate about her running, but her teammates feed off of her energy. To be fair, the first leg of the 3,200-meter relay can have the most pressure to set the tone.
McKibben answered the call. She ran her split under 2:20 for the first time, and she was aiming to be under that limit for awhile.
“For her to be 2:19 flat, she got us in contention,” Nash said. “She’s ran so many 2:20s that she was getting so tired of not getting under 2:20.”
When Fundermann received the baton, she was in a pack among the second-place spot. The Trojans were so far ahead that they couldn’t be caught.
Nash coined Fundermann as a chess master, meaning the Mustangs senior knew when to kick and she did at the right time.
She took the lead among the second-place pack, and she recorded a 400-split of 64 seconds.
Fundermann then turned around to race in the 1,000-meter race, and the MVAOCOU grad placed third with a time of 2:56.67.
“I like having less time between events,” Fundermann said. “There was too much waiting around in the prelims, but that’s how it goes. This week was fabulous --- getting to see everyone run as they did.
Just looking back at the entire indoor season, it was great just to compete,” she added. “We didn’t know what might happen. We showed what we could do when we push each other in practice.”
With the second-place finish, the Mustangs earned an indoor All-American for the 12th straight season.
Meanwhile, Briar Cliff senior Brianna Hunter placed 11th in the women’s shot put. Her best throw came on her second attempt, as the senior from Misawa, Japan, threw the shot 12.91 meters.
Dordt women place 5th
The Dordt Defender women’s track and field team finished its indoor season with a fifth place finish at the NAIA National Championship hosted in Yankton, South Dakota. The Defenders scored 35 points and the day was highlighted by a pair of runner-up finishes in the 400 meters by Emma Bakker and in the 4x400 by Bakker, Anmarie Stuit, Mika Kooistra and Annika Rick.
Kooistra, Rick and Stuit also took third, fourth and fifth in the 600 meters to secure more points. The distance medley earned sixth place and Bethany Ten Haken ran eighth in the 800 meters.
The fifth place team finish is the best by a Dordt team, male or female, at the NAIA National Indoor Track and Field Championship.
Top-eight finishers are recognized as All-Americans.