Morningside's 3,200-meter women's relay team gets national runner-up medal

“For her to be 2:19 flat, she got us in contention,” Nash said. “She’s ran so many 2:20s that she was getting so tired of not getting under 2:20.”

When Fundermann received the baton, she was in a pack among the second-place spot. The Trojans were so far ahead that they couldn’t be caught.

Nash coined Fundermann as a chess master, meaning the Mustangs senior knew when to kick and she did at the right time.

She took the lead among the second-place pack, and she recorded a 400-split of 64 seconds.

Fundermann then turned around to race in the 1,000-meter race, and the MVAOCOU grad placed third with a time of 2:56.67.

“I like having less time between events,” Fundermann said. “There was too much waiting around in the prelims, but that’s how it goes. This week was fabulous --- getting to see everyone run as they did.

Just looking back at the entire indoor season, it was great just to compete,” she added. “We didn’t know what might happen. We showed what we could do when we push each other in practice.”

With the second-place finish, the Mustangs earned an indoor All-American for the 12th straight season.