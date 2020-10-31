Morningside's defense holds in close win over Dordt

“I think the two Sioux County schools are incredible teams and you talk about this, (Dordt) is an incredible team and an incredible offense,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “For us to win both of the games, in both cases it took a goal-line stand.”

It’s the second loss of the season for Dordt, which is now 5-2 on the season with the other loss coming to Northwestern.

“I am trying to figure out my thoughts right now,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “I couldn’t be prouder of my football team. What else can I say? Does anyone in America play harder than Dordt football? It’s not something you can figure out in a stat line but I know the answer.

“I am just proud of them.”

While the pressure by Gustav and the interception by Wingert decided the game, the two plays before put Dordt in that position.

The Defenders had it first-and-goal from the 7-yard line but Michael Sonderman only gained two yards combined on the next two plays to set up the third-and-goal that led to the interception.

While Dordt did run for 274 yards, Morningside held the Defenders to 4.3 yards per carry. The Defenders average about six yards per carry.