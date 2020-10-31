Morningside's defense holds in close win over Dordt

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Coming into Saturday’s game, Morningside has dominated the all-time series with Dordt with the games never really being close.
Dordt showed the series is about to change, though, and had a chance to end the 34-game winning streak of the two-time defending national champions.
But every time the Mustangs seemed like they were going to give up the lead, they made the necessary plays.
Maybe none bigger than the final defensive play for Morningside.
Dordt had it third-and-goal as the Mustang 5-yard line with 1 minute, 5 seconds left when Noah Clayberg dropped back and rolled to his right. Mustang defensive lineman Niklas Gustav broke free and got his arms around Clayberg, who tried to get rid of the ball.
Morningside linebacker Tyler Wingert was right there for the interception, sealing the 35-30 victory for the Mustangs for their 35th straight win.
“We preach never give up,” Gustav said. “Right before the last drive right here on the five-yard line, coach goes ‘Fight until the end.’ We say that every day in practice, fight until the end and if you do that, you are always in the game and have a chance at winning.”
Morningside is now 6-0 and the two-time defending champions are all alone at the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference with Northwestern, who the Mustangs beat to begin the season, sitting a game behind.
“I think the two Sioux County schools are incredible teams and you talk about this, (Dordt) is an incredible team and an incredible offense,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “For us to win both of the games, in both cases it took a goal-line stand.”
It’s the second loss of the season for Dordt, which is now 5-2 on the season with the other loss coming to Northwestern.
“I am trying to figure out my thoughts right now,” Dordt coach Joel Penner said. “I couldn’t be prouder of my football team. What else can I say? Does anyone in America play harder than Dordt football? It’s not something you can figure out in a stat line but I know the answer.
“I am just proud of them.”
While the pressure by Gustav and the interception by Wingert decided the game, the two plays before put Dordt in that position.
The Defenders had it first-and-goal from the 7-yard line but Michael Sonderman only gained two yards combined on the next two plays to set up the third-and-goal that led to the interception.
While Dordt did run for 274 yards, Morningside held the Defenders to 4.3 yards per carry. The Defenders average about six yards per carry.
“We do pride ourselves in stopping the run in between the tackles all day long," Gustav said. "So far we’ve been pretty fortunate to be able to do that. Again, stick to what we are good at and stick to our training with what’s new.”
That led to 36 attempts by Clayberg and he did throw for 210 yards, but the final pick was the third of the game for the Dordt junior.
“It just goes back to practicing every day. We know (Clayberg’s) a great runner, can’t let him get outside,” Gustav said. “You gotta stick to your training in these situations, that’s what you practice for all week and you are going to be ready.”
Clayberg may have thrown three interceptions but he ran for 182 yards and three scores and also threw a touchdown pass.
He was one of the main reasons Dordt was able to come back from a 15-point deficit.
“Noah played a heck of a game and I am so proud of the way he fought,” Penner said. “It felt like there were 12 guys on the field gunning for him every play and he still found a way. What a day he had. I am so proud of him.”
It was one of many plays the Mustangs made in the red zone. Dordt drove to Morningside’s 25-yard line on the first possession of the game but the Mustangs got the Defenders to turn it over on downs.
In the second quarter, Dordt drove to the 3-yard line when Cooper Von Seggern picked off a pass.
Morningside later held Dordt to a field goal in the second quarter and on the second-to-last possession for the Defenders, they stopped them just short of a first down at the Morningside 13-yard line.
“We’ve lost a lot of guys over the last two years but the guys that are out there have championship medal,” Ryan said. “They know how to fight and how to finish. You are talking about seniors who have played in a lot of games and they stood up and did it today.”
Morningside’s offense got off to a slow start but the Mustangs still went into halftime with a 14-10 lead.
Joe Dolincheck hit Reid Jurgensmeier for a 70-yard touchdown and a 49-yard run by AP Ponder set up a 1-yard plunge by Anthony Sims.
Jurgensmeier finished with 115 yards and a score, Ponder rushed for 165 yards and Sims had 38 yards and three touchdowns. Dolincheck threw for 219 yards on 11-of-21 passing.
Dordt’s scores in the first half came on a 25-yard field goal by Brett Zachman and a Hayden Large 18-yard touchdown reception.
Morningside’s offense woke up in the third, though. Sims scored on a 5-yard touchdown and Dolincheck hit Jamal Albousafi for a 15-yard touchdown. Later in the quarter, Sims scored on a 2-yard run for the 35-23 lead.
“We just made a decision to come out and attack. We probably let up a little bit,” Ryan said. “Part of that was tough field position. But we made a decision to come out and attack. We got the ball to Reid and he made plays.”
Dordt got two touchdown runs by Clayberg of 59 and 13 yards to stay in the game.
Then Clayberg scored his third touchdown with 13:42 to go on a 2-yard keeper to make it 35-30.
But Morningside’s defense kept Dordt out of the end zone from there for the win.
