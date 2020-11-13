Morningside's football game against Doane is postponed

SIOUX CITY — For the second time this season, the Morningside College football team will be without a game to play on Saturday.

The Mustangs announced Friday afternoon that their game — scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday at Elwood Olsen Stadium — against Doane had been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

The game will be made up, but a date for that make-up game will not be announced until next week.

It was not made public which team is dealing with COVID-19 concerns but this is the fifth college football team in Nebraska that has had its game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to the Lincoln Journal Star, the Concordia vs. Midland game was postponed due to "emerging COVID-19 concerns in the (Midland) program," the Warriors posted Thursday night.

Nebraska-Kearney and Chadron State also had games called off on Thursday, according to the Omaha World Herald.

The Doane men's basketball team also had its Saturday game at Dakota Wesleyan postponed.

The Mustangs spent two weeks without a football game, due to the coronavirus affecting other teams in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.