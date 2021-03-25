Morningside's Jim Sykes reflects on coaching career, looking forward to athletic director role

SIOUX CITY — After each game he coached, Jim Sykes told the Morningside men's basketball team that he loved it.
He said those words for the final time on Saturday.
The Mustangs’ season ended with a loss in the NAIA men’s basketball tournament to Southwestern Assemblies of God, and that was Sykes’ last game as men’s basketball coach.
Sykes, originally from Waverly, Nebraska, became the athletic director on Dec. 15, a few days after outgoing AD Tim Jager announced he was leaving the school.
Sykes was balancing both positions for much of the season.
Now that the season has concluded, Trent Miller, who held the associate head coaching position, has taken over the head coaching role.
During the media availability session following Saturday night’s loss, Sykes started to realize toward the end that his time as Mustangs’ men’s basketball coach was coming to a close.
Sykes has had more time to reflect throughout the week.
“There was a lot of emotion,” said Sykes during a phone interview on Thursday. “For the most part, there was a lot of emotion at the end. It’s the truth when I told them I loved them. They put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears for the program.
There always is, but there was a little more, because it was the last time I was going to be in a situation like that. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind transitioning to full-time AD.”
Sykes went into his men’s basketball office earlier this week at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Complex, and he cleaned it out so Miller could take over the office space.
Sykes’ office moved elsewhere on campus, and when he was going through some old files, some memories became renewed.
“After 20 years, there’s a lot of stuff that you accumulate,” Sykes said. “There were some good memories. There were a lot of pictures that I hadn’t seen in a long time. Just memories from our 2006 trip to the national tournament, we still have programs from that and every tournament since. Just remembering names. There are things that you don’t think of until it hits you. There’s some emotions that definitely hit you.”
Sykes has taken eight Morningside teams to NAIA national tournaments, including the one last week in Kansas City. Eight of them were in Division II, but just this year, both divisions combined into one for the men and the women.
He led the Mustangs to 14 winning seasons, 10 seasons where they won 20-plus games and seven Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season titles.
The Mustangs went 21-6 this past season, and they had two All-Americans on their roster.
On Thursday, the NAIA announced that senior center Trey Brown was a second-team honoree while senior guard Zach Imig was an honorable mention.
Brown led the team with 17.0 points per game while Imig averaged 12.1. Le Mars’ Will Pottebaum was the third player to have a double-digit average with 11.7 ppg.
“I do know this — the program has some great things in front of it,” Sykes said on Saturday. “This team did so much this year, winning the conference title for a fourth straight year against strong competition every night and then making the most of the postseason and getting to Kansas City for the Final 16. Our staff always asked them one thing — to play for each other — and they did just that."
When Sykes was coach, he oversaw a roster of one team. Now, he oversees 28 rosters and some other administrative people on top of that.
The Mustangs are in full swing for their spring season, but it’s a peculiar one. The women’s volleyball team, both soccer squads and the football team are preparing for a postseason due to the pandemic.
Sykes knows he needs to take a quick handle of what it takes to take over the athletic director office. He also knows he has a lot of support. He saw that during the basketball season, as athletic office and ticket manager Cheryl Gamble and Wendy Wilde, Morningside’s administrative assistant for athletics, helped out wherever they could.
Sykes also said that it’ll become a work in progress, and hoped things would return to normalcy come next academic year.
“There’s a lot of athletic traffic, and I’m looking forward to that as well,” Sykes said. “Now that I’m fully invested and having all sports going this spring pretty much, there’s going to be a lot of moving parts. We just need to make sure we’re on top of everything.”