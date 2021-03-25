Morningside's Jim Sykes reflects on coaching career, looking forward to athletic director role

There always is, but there was a little more, because it was the last time I was going to be in a situation like that. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind transitioning to full-time AD.”

Sykes went into his men’s basketball office earlier this week at the Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Complex, and he cleaned it out so Miller could take over the office space.

Sykes’ office moved elsewhere on campus, and when he was going through some old files, some memories became renewed.

“After 20 years, there’s a lot of stuff that you accumulate,” Sykes said. “There were some good memories. There were a lot of pictures that I hadn’t seen in a long time. Just memories from our 2006 trip to the national tournament, we still have programs from that and every tournament since. Just remembering names. There are things that you don’t think of until it hits you. There’s some emotions that definitely hit you.”

Sykes has taken eight Morningside teams to NAIA national tournaments, including the one last week in Kansas City. Eight of them were in Division II, but just this year, both divisions combined into one for the men and the women.

He led the Mustangs to 14 winning seasons, 10 seasons where they won 20-plus games and seven Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season titles.