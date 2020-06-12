Morningside's Jonny Douglas posts a 66 at Sioux Valley Amateur qualifying

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The Sioux Valley Amateur officially became an international event Friday.

Jonny Douglas, who hails from Newcastle Upon Tynes, England, posted a score on the first day of qualifying for Iowa’s oldest match play golf tournament that will be hard to beat.

The Morningside College junior fired a 6-under-par 66 at Cherokee Golf Course as the Sioux Valley got under way for the 85th consecutive year.

While Douglas set the pace, past champion James DeVos of Cherokee also had a good day, shooting 68. Conditions were near perfect and the golf course is in pristine condition for the annual event that attracts players from far and wide.

This is, however, the first time a player from another country has taken part. Douglas put himself in prime position to win the Don Royer Memorial Trophy awarded to the qualifying medalist.

Royer, a longtime Cherokee jeweler and staunch supporter of the tournament, died in March at the age of 90 but his legacy will now carry on forever.

Four more players shot par or better on the opening day of qualifying, which runs through Friday, June 19. Three of those also have Morningside College connections.