Morningside's Kristine Honomichl makes strong debut for Morningside cross country

That’s when Morningside coach David Nash entered the situation.

Nash saw Honomich one day running on the treadmill, so he walked over, introduced himself, and asked what running served in Honomichl’s life.

“For fun,” Honomichl replied.

Nash suggested coming to a track practice, and even though she was nervous to do so, she accepted Nash’s invite.

The practice went well, and Honomichl felt alive for the first time in a long while.

“I fell in love with it ever since,” Honomichl said. “The girls made me feel like I was doing it my whole life. Coach Nash said, ‘You have something special. You have a gift. You are an inspiration. I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to grow more into what I could see you becoming.’”

Honomichl usually has a quick comeback for everything. Not that time. She was “flabbergasted” to hear those words come from Nash.

She almost teared up in Nash’s office and hearing those words was what she needed. She hadn’t heard that type of encouragement in awhile, and for the first time since her competitive basketball days, as she put it, someone actually believed in her.