Morningside's Kristine Honomichl makes strong debut for Morningside cross country

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Kristine Honomichl felt panic-stricken Saturday at the Dordt Sunflower Opener, but the newest member of the Morningside College cross country team ran like she belonged there.
Honomichl led the Mustangs in the women’s 5,000-meter race on the Dordt University campus, as she crossed the finish line in 18 minutes, 42 seconds for a sixth-place finish.
She scored two points for Morningside in the race, which helped the Mustangs get second place with 57 points.
Dordt won the women’s race with 28 team points. The races were the first athletic events held by the Great Plains Athletic Conference since March 12.
It was Honomichl’s first competitive race since she was an eighth-grader.
“I had a feeling that these girls were not middle school girls,” Honomichl said. “I was worried that these girls were here for a reason and they have splits to hit. I tried to admire their work and tried to take after them.”
Before joining the Morningside XC team, running to Honomichl was an escape for her. Honomichl is also a member of the Mustangs’ women’s basketball team, and it would be common to see Honomichl run on the indoor track or on a treadmill whenever she wasn’t at basketball practice.
Running gave Honomichl some time to think. The Morningside junior admitted that she had to do some soul searching right before the pandemic hit in January. She didn’t know what direction she wanted, so running was a stress reliever.
That’s when Morningside coach David Nash entered the situation.
Nash saw Honomich one day running on the treadmill, so he walked over, introduced himself, and asked what running served in Honomichl’s life.
“For fun,” Honomichl replied.
Nash suggested coming to a track practice, and even though she was nervous to do so, she accepted Nash’s invite.
The practice went well, and Honomichl felt alive for the first time in a long while.
“I fell in love with it ever since,” Honomichl said. “The girls made me feel like I was doing it my whole life. Coach Nash said, ‘You have something special. You have a gift. You are an inspiration. I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to grow more into what I could see you becoming.’”
Honomichl usually has a quick comeback for everything. Not that time. She was “flabbergasted” to hear those words come from Nash.
She almost teared up in Nash’s office and hearing those words was what she needed. She hadn’t heard that type of encouragement in awhile, and for the first time since her competitive basketball days, as she put it, someone actually believed in her.
“That’s all I really needed was someone to believe in me,” Honomichl said. “Coach Nash definitely did. My basketball teammates encouraged me to do what made me happy, and I felt like that was the way to go.”
Nash meant those words, too, and spoke highly of her after the meet on Saturday.
“She brings a lot of things. A good attitude, and a good sense of humor,” Nash said. “She’s usually pretty funny. She brings a good work ethic that brings up the other girls. When somebody comes up to me and asks, ‘When should I put my spikes on?' you expect that from a freshman. She’s our No. 1 runner, and that’s exciting.”
Honomichl is focused on doing cross country, women’s basketball and track and field in the spring.
She’s enjoying running with the girls while strength training with the basketball girls.
“She is so determined,” Nash said. “She will juggle and do anything. She’s a special runner.”
In terms of expectations, Honomichl has high goals. The one goal directly in front of her is becoming the GPAC individual champion.
Honomichl also wants to become a national qualifier in the spring, then become an All-American in NAIA cross country.
Morningside junior Emalee Fundermann finished 11th at 18:58 and Jo McKibben was 19th (19:23). Both were national qualifiers last season.
Anema leads Dordt women
Dordt sophomore Taylor Anema wasted little time making a first impression for the season.
Anema placed the highest among local runners, as she was fourth with a time of 18:37.
Anema wasn’t really sure what to expect running at the collegiate level for the first time. She appreciated the number of fans who came out to see both races and was pleased with the level of competition that was around her.
“It was fun to have a crowd atmosphere around you to help push you,” Anema said. “It helped me get some adrenaline, so that was fun.”
There were three unattached runners from South Dakota State who beat Anema, led by Crestwood High School graduate Ellie Friesen (18:06). Friesen was a two-time third-place winner at Iowa state cross country.
“I didn’t know what to expect with that, but it was nice that (the SDSU girls) gave me something to chase after,” Anema said. “It’s good to have a starting point. We’ve just been training for a long time without a race. It was nice to have more of a competitive atmosphere.”
Northwestern’s top women’s runner on Saturday was Autumn Muilenberg, as she finished 24th with a time of 19:45.
Amory Prue led Briar Cliff in 98th place with a time of 22:52.
Northwestern finished fourth in the team standings with 109 points. BCU did not field a team score.
Davis helps Dordt dominate
Defenders junior Davis Tebben led the Defenders to a team win at their home course. Tebben was seventh with a time of 25:40 on the 8,000-meter course.
All five of Dordt’s top runners scored single-digit points en route to a 16-point day. The Nos. 6 and 7 runners — Jebadiah Merkle and George-Little Rock graduate Joe Anderson — also scored in the single digits, but their scores couldn’t count.
Northwestern was the second-place team with 74 points.
Saturday marked the first time since his freshman season that Tebben broke the 26-minute mark.
Tebben didn’t have a good season in 2019, as he fought some upper-body pains.
He tried to work through those but just couldn’t find the right key to unlock 26 minutes. He found it on Saturday.
“I struggled quite a bit last season, and I put in my miles,” Tebben said. “I’m very thankful God has allowed me to be healthy again. It helps that I’ve been able to train again this year. The nice thing was we all had a lot of time to train. It just feels good to be back. It’s exciting to race, it’s been so long.”
Northwestern was led by Dylan Hendricks at 14th place in 26:15.
Morningside’s top runner was Zach Ambrose, as he finished in 17th place at 26:27. Morningside is without Ro Paschal, who opted not to compete this season due to COVID-19 concerns.
Briar Cliff had three men who competed, and Kenny Nolan led the Chargers in 110th place with a time of 32:55.
