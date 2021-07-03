Morningside's Madison Clayton, USD's Brooklyn Bollweg become first Siouxland athletes to lock in endorsements

Students who play at the NAIA level can get in on the action, just like NCAA students, like Bollweg.

The NAIA back in October became the first collegiate athletics organization to green-light any type of legislation.

Just like the NCAA, the NAIA legislation allows a student-athlete to receive compensation for promoting any commercial product, enterprise, or for any public or media appearance.

The Supreme Court recently ruled unanimously in favor of NCAA student-athletes.

Bollweg was surprised to become the first South Dakota athlete to earn an NIL agreement.

The process was a fast one, according to the Coyotes defensive specialist from Sioux Falls.

She received a direct message from Nate Burdine on Friday afternoon, and she wasn’t sure what was coming next.

Bollweg wanted more details about the situation, so she gave Burdine her number back.

A little bit later, Jolene Loetscher of MudMile Communications contacted Bollweg and walked her through what the endorsement was all about.