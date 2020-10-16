Morningside's offensive line, red zone defense becoming unsung heroes early in the season

SIOUX CITY -- Before the season started, Morningside College football coach Steve Ryan knew one group had to try to get in-sync while being competitive at the same time.

The offensive line has done just that throughout fall camp and the first three games for the Mustangs.

The Mustangs O-Line will attempt to continue bolstering the offense when they travel to Jamestown, North Dakota, at 1 p.m. Saturday to face the Jimmies. It’ll be the Jimmies’ first home game of the season, as they’ve played both their games at Concordia and Dordt.

When fall camp started, Ryan knew that the O-Line was going to look different. He knew that there were going to be five new guys up front, and all of them reported to camp with the shot to be starters.

While there was competition to win a job, that group also had to learn how to play together as one collective group. They needed to play together.

“I think they’ve done a fantastic job of that,” Ryan said. “They've gotten on the same page together and learned about each other. Once you get into the season, it’s just constantly communicating and getting to know each other better.”