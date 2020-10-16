Morningside's offensive line, red zone defense becoming unsung heroes early in the season

SIOUX CITY -- Before the season started, Morningside College football coach Steve Ryan knew one group had to try to get in-sync while being competitive at the same time.
The offensive line has done just that throughout fall camp and the first three games for the Mustangs.
The Mustangs O-Line will attempt to continue bolstering the offense when they travel to Jamestown, North Dakota, at 1 p.m. Saturday to face the Jimmies. It’ll be the Jimmies’ first home game of the season, as they’ve played both their games at Concordia and Dordt.
When fall camp started, Ryan knew that the O-Line was going to look different. He knew that there were going to be five new guys up front, and all of them reported to camp with the shot to be starters.
While there was competition to win a job, that group also had to learn how to play together as one collective group. They needed to play together.
“I think they’ve done a fantastic job of that,” Ryan said. “They've gotten on the same page together and learned about each other. Once you get into the season, it’s just constantly communicating and getting to know each other better.”
Ryan pointed out that the offensive line is still learning about each other, and it will be a continuing process throughout the season.
“That’s the way it works,” Ryan said. “There’s just something that you have to make a decision to get to know each other and continue to get to know each other, and that’s what they’re doing.”
That offensive line -- consisting of Tyler Anderson, Hunter Behrens, Jason Simcoe, Jake Noel and Mason Williams -- hasn’t given up a single sack in the three games played.
On top of that, Morningside’s offense goes into Saturday’s game ranking second nationally in passing yards per game (360.3) and points with 51.7 ppg. The Mustangs rank fifth in total offense (522.3) and total pass offense (1,081 yards).
Arnijae "AP" Ponder scored four rushing touchdowns last week, as he broke the program’s career touchdown record last week.
“For the running back, it’s about getting a feel of where the whole is going to be, and for (quarterback) Joe (Dolincheck), the offensive line needs to know where to expect him and that makes it easier to pass protect for him.”
Ryan likes the development shown on defense, too.
The Mustangs have created several turnovers and have turned them into points.
Last week, the Mustangs forced Briar Cliff -- which has a bye week this week -- to throw five interceptions for 159 yards. Jamal Jones had the longest interception in that 66-3 win with an 85-yard interception return.
Drew Bessey, Seth Maitlen, Dayne Davis and Weston Schultz each had interceptions off BCU quarterbacks John Bell and Cayden Mitchell.
On the season, the Mustangs have nine interceptions and five forced fumbles.
The Mustangs’ defense has stepped up when its back was against the wall in the red zone.
Briar Cliff had a chance to score in its red zone early in the second quarter last week, but the Mustangs’ defense turned the Chargers away with a 39-yard field goal.
In their win against Midland, the Warriors had three chances to score in their red zone, but Morningside gave up just one touchdown out of those three chances. The other two drives ended in a turnover on downs and an interception.
Morningside even turned Northwestern away from the end zone a couple of times in the second half during the Mustangs 45-31 victory in the opening week of the season.
The Red Raiders’ second drive in the second half got down to the Morningside 1-yard-line, but the Red Raiders opted for a field goal on that drive.
Northwestern started off the fourth quarter by getting as close to the Mustangs’ 18, and the Red Raiders again took a field goal.
The Red Raiders’ last three drives got within the Morningside 30, but the Mustangs’ defense refused Northwestern to get back in the red zone.
“They’ve been able to toughen up in the red zone,” Ryan said. “That’s a true testament to that defense. I think it’s been really good. They’ve made stops when they’ve needed to make stops. It’s something we talk about all the time. A lot of that is refusing to quit and continuing to play hard as long as you’re on the field. And, that’s a great quality.”
