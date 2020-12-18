Morningside's Okan Golge, Bjarne Huth lead GPAC men's soccer picks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Junior forward Okan Golge and sophomore goalkeeper Bjarne Huth led a large Morningside College contingent on the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference men-soccer honors.

Golge, the league leader in goals (1.69), points (4.0), shots (5.15), shots on goal (3.08) and game-winning goals (.38) per match, was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year for a second successive season. Huth, who posted seven victories along with two shutouts in net, shared the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year accolade along with Will Pointon of Hastings College. The duo was among three Mustangs to pick up top billing, as head coach Tom Maxon earned Coach of the Year honors for a third time and second straight campaign due to guiding Mside to its second consecutive loop title.

The two student-athletes were joined by freshman midfielder Victor Beker, freshman defender Sander Kohberg, and junior forward Moritz Lusch on the top two squads. Lusch picked either a first or second team accolade for the third time, while Golge gained his second straight top team nod and third overall all-GPAC notice.

Freshman midfielder Jonah Fischer, freshman defender Jonas Markfoged, and senior forward Austin Lingle were named to the honorable mention list.