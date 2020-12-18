Morningside's Okan Golge, Bjarne Huth lead GPAC men's soccer picks

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- Junior forward Okan Golge and sophomore goalkeeper Bjarne Huth led a large Morningside College contingent on the 2020 Great Plains Athletic Conference men-soccer honors.
Golge, the league leader in goals (1.69), points (4.0), shots (5.15), shots on goal (3.08) and game-winning goals (.38) per match, was named the league’s Offensive Player of the Year for a second successive season. Huth, who posted seven victories along with two shutouts in net, shared the conference’s Defensive Player of the Year accolade along with Will Pointon of Hastings College. The duo was among three Mustangs to pick up top billing, as head coach Tom Maxon earned Coach of the Year honors for a third time and second straight campaign due to guiding Mside to its second consecutive loop title.
The two student-athletes were joined by freshman midfielder Victor Beker, freshman defender Sander Kohberg, and junior forward Moritz Lusch on the top two squads. Lusch picked either a first or second team accolade for the third time, while Golge gained his second straight top team nod and third overall all-GPAC notice.
Freshman midfielder Jonah Fischer, freshman defender Jonas Markfoged, and senior forward Austin Lingle were named to the honorable mention list.
Eight Chargers were named to the squads. Marcus Horwood, Joao Pedro Lima and Alpha Faye were named to the first team. Iwan Mcnab, Luis Sartor and Leandro Faria landed on the second team and Rodrigo Oliveira and Vinicius Gregorio earned honorable mentions.
Marcus Horwood, a senior from Chesham, England, led the Cliff in points with 16 and goals with six. Horwood also tallied four assists and scored two game winning goals.
Joao Pedro Lima, a senior from Sau Paulo, Brazil, scored three goals for the Chargers, including two game winners.
Alpha Faye, a defender from Dakar, Senegal, was key to the Charger defense that allowed just 13 goals this season. Faye also scored two goals for BC.
For Northwestern, James Bolger and Chris Ten Pas were both second-team selections and Brennan Haggerty, Ezekial Foltz and Adam DeBoer were named honorable mentions.
Dordt's Austin Prins and Nolan Regan were both honorable mentions.
