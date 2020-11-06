Morningside's Tyler Wingert waits in the wings for his opportunity

SIOUX CITY — Tyler Wingert waited for his chance to make a big play, and did so last week for the Morningside College football team.
Wingert intercepted a Noah Clayberg pass last Saturday late in the fourth quarter to seal a 35-30 Mustangs win, and the Mustangs hope that defensive momentum can shift over to Saturday’s road contest against Concordia.
Wingert received conference and national attention for his performance last week against the Defenders.
On Monday, Wingert earned the GPAC defensive player of the week, then on Tuesday, Wingert was named the NAIA national player of the week.
Wingert had more than just the interception, too. He had 13 tackles in the win, too, which is a single-game career-high for the Ridge View High School graduate.
Wingert, a Morningside senior linebacker, had to wait his turn to get into the starting lineup for the Mustangs.
Wingert had to wait patiently behind Chase Nelson, Jake Katzer and Joel Katzer in the previous three seasons, including the last two when Morningside won the national championship.
The former Raptors standout learned from those who played ahead of him, never having the chance to start a game until the season opener a few weeks ago against Northwestern.
Once Wingert got out on the field to show what he could do, his confidence grew in believing that he could make the big plays, like he did last weekend.
“That just shows how special he is, and his contributions to his team and what he means to this team,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “You kind of go into the season, but you just don’t know. You want to believe in him. He’s had just an incredible year.”
On the season, Wingert is second on the team with 41 total tackles, only trailing Jalen Portis’ 51 stops.
He has had seven-plus tackles in three games. The other two games were Midland and Jamestown, where Wingert had seven total tackles in those wins.
Wingert has five sacks for a total of 41 yards.
“We thought that Tyler would do a great job, but it was just a matter of ‘how,’” Ryan said. “I think he’s grown by just being a leader. His presence on the field and his presence inside the defense has been his greater growth. He pulled the trigger and he’s just doing it.”
Ryan said that Wingert isn’t the only one growing on defense. While the longtime Mustangs coach wouldn’t single out which other Morningside defenders are individually making progress, he appreciates the development they’ve shown on the defensive side of the football.
The Morningside defense will have to go up against a top-30 national offense in Concordia.
The Bulldogs didn’t play last week because of a bye week, but the Bulldogs enter Saturday’s game against Morningside with the 27th-ranked offense nationally, averaging 22.7 points allowed per game.
The Bulldogs are averaging 363.5 offensive yards a game, which is 21st in the country. The majority of those yards have come in the passing game, as Concordia has averaged 218.8 passing yards per game.
Concordia quarterback Blake Culbert has completed 49 percent of his passes in the six games. He is 92-for-186 with 1,246 yards. He’s thrown for eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
Culbert’s most popular target has been Korrell Koehlmoos, who has caught 19 passes for 407 yards. That’s an average of 21.4 yards per catch. Koehlmoos also has three touchdowns on the season.
Ryan has been impressed with Koehlmoos and the rest of the Bulldogs’ wide receiving corps.
“I think they have an excellent group of wide receivers,” Ryan said. “We really have to be locked in in terms of coverage.”
Ryan also complimented Concordia running back Jonah Weyand and the Bulldogs’ offensive line for their physicality.
On the other side of the ball, meanwhile, Concordia comes in with a top-15 defense, as it has allowed an average of 19.8 ppg.
Caydren Cox leads the Bulldogs in tackles with 27, including four tackles for loss.
That Concordia defense will have to try to slow down a Morningside offense that is ranked third nationally with 50.0 ppg.
Both Morningside running back AP Ponder and wide receiver Reid Jurgensmeier can reach the 1,000-yard mark for the season on Saturday.
Ponder needs 185 yards to reach the 5,000 mark for his career.
Jurgensmeier needs 163 receiving yards to get to the millennium mark.
Morningside quarterback Joe Dolincheck needs less than 200 yards to reach 2,000 yards for 2020.
The game between the Mustangs and the Bulldogs is the third-to-last in this shortened regular season, then the GPAC teams will reconvene in the spring for two optional games before the playoffs begin.
Saturday’s game is the last road game for the Mustangs until the spring.
