Morningside's Tyler Wingert waits in the wings for his opportunity

Once Wingert got out on the field to show what he could do, his confidence grew in believing that he could make the big plays, like he did last weekend.

“That just shows how special he is, and his contributions to his team and what he means to this team,” Morningside coach Steve Ryan said. “You kind of go into the season, but you just don’t know. You want to believe in him. He’s had just an incredible year.”

On the season, Wingert is second on the team with 41 total tackles, only trailing Jalen Portis’ 51 stops.

He has had seven-plus tackles in three games. The other two games were Midland and Jamestown, where Wingert had seven total tackles in those wins.

Wingert has five sacks for a total of 41 yards.

“We thought that Tyler would do a great job, but it was just a matter of ‘how,’” Ryan said. “I think he’s grown by just being a leader. His presence on the field and his presence inside the defense has been his greater growth. He pulled the trigger and he’s just doing it.”