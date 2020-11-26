Morningside's Will Pottebaum finally gets his game-winner

“For us to come down and make a play — it’s not necessarily what we talked about in the timeout (called by Northwestern with 20 seconds left) —but I guess what they did was better than we talked about,” Morningside coach Jim Sykes said. “Thank goodness that ball went in.”

After the ball went through the net, Morningside's bench mobbed the Bulldogs graduate.

Pottebaum’s teammates also took to social media to give some love for the game-winner.

"After that ball went in the air, I thought it was in the air for 3 seconds," Pottebaum said. "I thought it was in when it left my hand, but once it hit the rim, it felt like forever going in."

That wasn’t the only important shot Pottebaum had in the second half. After the Red Raiders led by 10, the Mustangs caught back up to the Red Raiders thanks to a 3-pointer from Pottebaum with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the game.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That 3-pointer from Pottebaum was one of three that he made in the game, as he scored a team-high 18 points.

“Will is a great shooter,” Sykes said. “He thinks once in a while, and that causes him to get out of rhythm a little bit. The first shot he made, he went under the ball screen and he needs to continue to do that.”