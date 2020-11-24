Morningside's Will Pottebaum hits game-winning shot to beat Northwestern

SIOUX CITY — Will Pottebaum had just a couple of seconds to make an adjustment.

The Morningside College freshman from Le Mars hit a deep 2-point shot as time expired to give the Mustangs a 79-77 win on Tuesday over Northwestern College.

Northwestern tied the game at 77-77 with 7 seconds remaining by a layup from Red Raiders senior Craig Sterk.

The Mustangs didn't call timeout. Instead, Mustangs senior Zach Imig brought up the ball, and tried to call a set play but the Red Raiders' defense threw that plan off.

"They took 'Z' away and I went to the corner and tried to make a play," Pottebaum said. "

Imig passed the ball to Pottebaum, who was standing on the wing. Pottebaum took a dribble to see how close to the basket, but Sterk and fellow Northwestern senior Jay Small stopped Pottebaum near the short-corner.

Pottebaum took a fadeaway shot to distance himself from Small. The shot was a high-arching one. The ball bounced off the rim, went straight up in the air, and after a couple more bounces off the iron, the ball finally went through the net as the horn went off.