 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morningside's Will Pottebaum hits game-winning shot to beat Northwestern
View Comments
COLLEGE BASKETBALL | MORNINGSIDE 79, NORTHWESTERN 77

Morningside's Will Pottebaum hits game-winning shot to beat Northwestern

{{featured_button_text}}
Morningside vs Northwestern basketball

Morningside's Zach Imig reaches for a shot as Northwestern's Chris Kroll reaches to block him during Morningside vs Northwestern college basketball action, Tuesday, in Sioux City, Iowa, Nov. 24, 2020.

 Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY — Will Pottebaum had just a couple of seconds to make an adjustment. 

The Morningside College freshman from Le Mars hit a deep 2-point shot as time expired to give the Mustangs a 79-77 win on Tuesday over Northwestern College. 

Northwestern tied the game at 77-77 with 7 seconds remaining by a layup from Red Raiders senior Craig Sterk. 

The Mustangs didn't call timeout. Instead, Mustangs senior Zach Imig brought up the ball, and tried to call a set play but the Red Raiders' defense threw that plan off. 

Will Pottebaum mug

Pottebaum

"They took 'Z' away and I went to the corner and tried to make a play," Pottebaum said. "

Imig passed the ball to Pottebaum, who was standing on the wing. Pottebaum took a dribble to see how close to the basket, but Sterk and fellow Northwestern senior Jay Small stopped Pottebaum near the short-corner. 

Pottebaum took a fadeaway shot to distance himself from Small. The shot was a high-arching one. The ball bounced off the rim, went straight up in the air, and after a couple more bounces off the iron, the ball finally went through the net as the horn went off. 

After the ball went through the net, Morningside's bench mobbed the Bulldogs graduate and gave Pottebaum their appreciation. 

"After that ball went in the air, I thought it was in the air for 3 seconds," Pottebaum said. "I thought it was in when it left my hand, but once it hit the rim, it felt like forever going in." 

The game was back-and-forth, but it seemed like Northwestern had the momentum late. 

The Red Raiders led 71-61 with 7:13 to go. MOC-Floyd Valley grad Alex Van Kalsbeek hit a layup that put his team up 10, but the Mustangs kept chipping away. 

The Mustangs caught up to Northwestern with 2:10 to go, and Pottebaum brought them back with another 3-pointer. 

Pottebaum led Morningside with 18 points, and he hit three 3s in the win. Trey Brown had 14 points. 

Small scored a game-high 22 points, as he shot 8-for-19 from the floor. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News