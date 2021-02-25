Mount Marty bounces Mustangs from GPAC men's basketball tourney

As it turned out, Lorensen was a prophet.

Of course, it didn’t hurt that Morningside missed 17 free throws.

“There’s not a team in the league that you can spot 15 points in the first half and have a fighting chance in the second half, you have to exert so much energy,” Morningside coach Jim Sykes said. “Credit Mount Marty, we just weren’t very good that first 20 minutes.”

Actually, it was 20 points as the Lancers jumped to an 8-0 lead and kept Morningside reeling the entire first half. With 2:21 left before intermission, Mount Marty – which shot 60 percent from the field – led 45-25.

Chad Moran scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the first half, while Sioux City native Jailen Billings had 13 of his 19 points.

Morningside scored the last five points of the half and trailed 45-30 at the break. It was still a 12-point Mount Marty lead with 10:20 left in the game, but the Lancers then went scoreless for a little over five minutes.

Although the Mustangs finished just 15-for-32 from the free throw line, a charity toss by Trey Brown trimmed it to 66-60 with 6:37 remaining.