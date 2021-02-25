Mount Marty bounces Mustangs from GPAC men's basketball tourney

SIOUX CITY – The Great Plains Athletic Conference regular season men’s basketball champion took an early exit from the post-season tournament.
Mount Marty, the No. 8 seed, stunned top-seeded Morningside 76-73 in an opening-round game Wednesday at the Rosen Verdoorn Sports Center.
The unheralded Lancers led from start to finish, although Morningside had a chance to tie with a 3-point shot at the end.
Poor free throw shooting and an atrocious first half did the Mustangs in. However, because they won the regular-season title, they’ve earned an automatic bid to the NAIA national tournament.
Morningside, No. 12 in the latest national rankings, trailed by as many as 20 points in the first half, but rallied and had a chance to send the contest to overtime.
Aidan Vanderloo got a good look at a 3-point shot, but his attempt at the buzzer glanced off the rim.
Mount Marty, 10-16 overall and the eighth-place GPAC finisher with a 9-11 mark, advanced to a semifinal at Dakota Wesleyan Saturday.
“I had some friends and fellow coaches reach out to me and ask me how I was feeling about this one,” Mount Marty coach Todd Lorensen said. “I had an unbelievable feeling. I knew we would play a great game.”
As it turned out, Lorensen was a prophet.
Of course, it didn’t hurt that Morningside missed 17 free throws.
“There’s not a team in the league that you can spot 15 points in the first half and have a fighting chance in the second half, you have to exert so much energy,” Morningside coach Jim Sykes said. “Credit Mount Marty, we just weren’t very good that first 20 minutes.”
Actually, it was 20 points as the Lancers jumped to an 8-0 lead and kept Morningside reeling the entire first half. With 2:21 left before intermission, Mount Marty – which shot 60 percent from the field – led 45-25.
Chad Moran scored 16 of his team-high 22 points in the first half, while Sioux City native Jailen Billings had 13 of his 19 points.
Morningside scored the last five points of the half and trailed 45-30 at the break. It was still a 12-point Mount Marty lead with 10:20 left in the game, but the Lancers then went scoreless for a little over five minutes.
Although the Mustangs finished just 15-for-32 from the free throw line, a charity toss by Trey Brown trimmed it to 66-60 with 6:37 remaining.
Mount Marty’s Gio Diaz ended the drought with his only basket of the game, a key 3-pointer, and Tyrell Harper added two free throws, pushing it back to an 11-point advantage at the 4:42 mark.
Morningside made another flurry, cutting it to 71-66 on a 3-pointer by Will Pottebaum. The junior guard, though, missed a layup that would have pulled his team within three points and Moran followed with an emphatic dunk as the shot clock expired, giving Mount Marty a 73-66 lead with 1:32 left.
The Mustangs’ Trey Powers canned a 3-pointer with two defenders surrounding him. That pulled M’side within 73-71 with a minute to go.
Harper, a Vermillion (S.D.) High School graduate, made one of the biggest shots of the game, a scoop shot with 28.7 seconds left just before the shot clock struck zero. His free throw with 18.1 seconds left gave the Lancers a 76-71 lead.
Pottebaum, who tallied a team-high 22 points, scored with 10.4 seconds left. A traveling violation gave Morningside its final chance at sending the game to extra time.
Moran, a 6-5 junior from Council Bluffs Lewis Central who missed most of the season because of an injury, was virtually unstoppable. He made 10 of 12 shots and had eight rebounds to go along with 22 points.
Billings, an East High graduate, made three 3-pointers, dished out three assists and had two steals.
“We had a great 19 days of prep coming into the game and it feels amazing,” Billings said. “This is the first time I’ve beaten Morningside in my four years so I’m a little geeked about that. I’m just happy the team competed like we did.”
Allen Wilson added 14 points off the bench for the Lancers, who wound up shooting 55.6 percent (30 of 54) from the floor.
Morningside’s Brown posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Imig contributed 10 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Powers scored 13 points in a reserve role.
Morningside (21-4) will be part of the 48-team national tournament field, competing on one of 16 three-team pods.
“For as bad as the first half was, if we made half of our free throws it’s probably a six or seven-point game as opposed to 15,” Sykes said. “We got beat on the boards, we had more turnovers than we had assists, those are just recipes for disaster.
“If we could have found 30 minutes of basketball like we played in the second half as opposed to 20, maybe it’s a different outcome. But those guys made plays, made some crazy shots and knew they had nothing to lose and had to win to play another game.”
Second-seeded Northwestern hosts Jamestown in the other semifinal Saturday. The championship game is Tuesday at the highest remaining seed.