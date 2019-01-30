SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff hasn’t won back-to-back women’s basketball games since early December and it could end up costly.
The Chargers, fighting for the eighth and final spot in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, suffered a damaging 69-60 setback to visiting Mount Marty Wednesday at the Newman Flanagan Center.
Mount Marty picked up just its sixth league win of the season by making 13 3-pointers and basically outplaying the Chargers most of the contest.
“They shot it well, but that’s not going to beat us, we just have to score,” Briar Cliff Coach Mike Power said. “We didn’t execute after doing such a fantastic job of running the game plan on Saturday (72-58 win over Midland).
“It’s really frustrating because you just can’t do that. We haven’t won back-to-back games since before Christmas, it’s been win one, lose one and we have to knock that off.”
Briar Cliff’s last consecutive victories came on Dec. 8 and 9 and slipped to 13-12 overall and 7-10 in the GPAC. The Chargers are still a half-game ahead of Jamestown for the No. 8 spot, but play at Hastings Saturday.
Ali Kuca did most of the damage for Mount Marty (12-12, 6-12), splashing eight 3-pointers and scoring 25 points, both career-highs. The Lancers were 13 of 40 from the arc, but shot only 35 percent overall. Briar Cliff, though, wasn’t much better, making 20 of 52 shots for 38.5 percent.
Mount Marty went on a 12-0 run in the second quarter to open up a 15-point lead before the Chargers trimmed it to 33-25 at intermission.
Kuca hit three treys and Jamie Tebben two more the Lancers, who rang up 25 points in the third quarter, taking a 58-43 advantage. Mount Marty withstood a fourth-quarter rally for just its second win in its last six games.
Briar Cliff scored the first 10 points of the fourth quarter, pulling within five on a 3-pointer by Logan Ehlers, who tallied a team-high 19 points.
It got as close as four with 2:42 left and had the ball trailing by six but missed a 3-pointer inside of two minutes. Mount Marty then out-hustled the Chargers for two offensive rebounds on missed 3-pointers and clinched the win from the free throw line.
“I’m not taking away anything from Mount Marty, they beat us fair and square,” Power said. “But the ability to lock it in, do your job and get it done is not there. We don’t have the mental fortitude right now to stay focused on what we need to do.”
Taylor Wagner had 13 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Chargers, but they missed a number of close-range shots and suffered from a lack of execution. Mount Marty had a 44-34 rebound advantage and four players in double figures.
Karlee McKinney chipped in 12 points for the Lancers, while Sammy Kaskowski added 10 points and 15 rebounds and Tebben 10 points.