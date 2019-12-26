MUSKETEER NOTES: Sioux City Musketeers return from Christmas break with home-and-home series

The Sioux City Musketeers and the rest of the USHL return from their Christmas break with two games this weekend. Sioux City, which hasn't played since Dec. 14, play at Tri-City on Friday and then return home for a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday against the same Tri-City squad.

SIOUX CITY NOTES: The Musketeers come into the two-game stretch sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 9-11-4 record for 22 points. Still, Sioux City is only six points away from second place, which belongs to Fargo, which is 13-7-1-1 with 28 points. Also, Sioux City is one point away from being tied for last in the conference as Sioux Falls is 9-11-3 with 21 points.

Ethan Haider and Nolan Krenzen both return to the team after playing for Team USA at the World Junior Select tournament. missed five games and had played in 18 of the 19 games during the regular season. He is 7-7-3 with a 3.01 goals against average and an .894 save percentage. He had a shutout for Team USA. Krenzen, a defenseman, is fifth on the team with seven assists in 19 games. Two of the assists were during power plays.