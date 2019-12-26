MUSKETEER NOTES: Sioux City Musketeers return from Christmas break with home-and-home series

The Sioux City Musketeers and the rest of the USHL return from their Christmas break with two games this weekend. Sioux City, which hasn't played since Dec. 14, play at Tri-City on Friday and then return home for a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday against the same Tri-City squad.
SIOUX CITY NOTES: The Musketeers come into the two-game stretch sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference with a 9-11-4 record for 22 points. Still, Sioux City is only six points away from second place, which belongs to Fargo, which is 13-7-1-1 with 28 points. Also, Sioux City is one point away from being tied for last in the conference as Sioux Falls is 9-11-3 with 21 points.
Ethan Haider and Nolan Krenzen both return to the team after playing for Team USA at the World Junior Select tournament. missed five games and had played in 18 of the 19 games during the regular season. He is 7-7-3 with a 3.01 goals against average and an .894 save percentage. He had a shutout for Team USA. Krenzen, a defenseman, is fifth on the team with seven assists in 19 games. Two of the assists were during power plays.
With Haider at the Junior Select tournament, Aidan Harper and Connor Androlewicz both filled in. Only one of those two are back as Harper was traded to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders along with forward Ryan Taylor. The Musketeers received forward Robby Newton in the deal. That allowed Sioux City to acquire Androlewicz for the rest of the season from the Maine Nordiques from the NAHL. Androlewicz played in three games for the Musketeers, going 0-1-1 with a 3.19 GAA and an. 881 save percentage. Newton is 18 years old and played in 22 games for the RoughRidgers. He had six goals and six assists on the season.
You have free articles remaining.
Taylor played in 14 games for Sioux City and had three goals on the season. Harper played in seven games and went 2-3-0 with a 3.02 GAA and an .884 save percentage in 318 minutes.
Sioux City also added 17-year-old Bowling Green commit Jaden Grant to its roster. He was playing for the Chippewa Steel out of the NAHL. Grant filled a spot earlier in the month and played in two games for the Musketeers before being fully acquired.
TRI-CITY NOTES: Tri-City is fifth in the Western Conference with a 10-12-2-2 record with 24 points. Two wins for Sioux City would vault the Musketeers past Tri-City, which is 4-5-0-1 in its last 10 games. Tri-City has been outscored 64-77 this season. Tri-City is on a three-game losing streak coming into the weekend.
Goaltender Daniel Allin has a 2.60 GAA on the season. He's played in 23 of Tri-City's games and has an .888 save percentage and leads the league with 1,314 minutes played.
Tri-City doesn't have anyone in the top-20 in points but Colby Ambrosio is tied for fifth in the league with 13 goals and he leads the league with nine power play goals.