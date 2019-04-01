TUESDAY'S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (28-23-5) at Waterloo (36-14-5)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:)5 p.m., Young Arena in Waterloo, Iowa
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
LAST MEETING: Feb. 23, 2019. Waterloo won 7-3.
SEASON SERIES: Waterloo leads 4-1.
MUSKETEER NOTES
In 2009-10 and 2010-11, Musketeer coach Luke Strand's teams finished the season 6-1 as they headed into the playoffs. Strand is looking for the same finish from his team this season. This past weekend, Sioux City went 2-1 with wins over Tri-City, which has the most points in the USHL, and Fargo, which is sitting in the No. 5 spot in the playoffs. The weekend before, Sioux City went 2-1. The Musketeers have won six of their last eight games going into Tuesday's game at Waterloo. ... Forward Bobby Brink had a hat trick in Sunday's win over Fargo, including the game-winner in overtime. Brink was named the USHL Forward of the Week after scoring four goals. Brink is sixth in the USHL with 62 goals and out of the top-20 goal-scorers, Brink averages the best points per game with 1.55. He's tied for the league-lead with eight game-winning goals. Two of his goals came on the power play on Sunday and he is sixth in the USHL with 10 power play goals. ... Martin Pospisil assisted on Brink's game-winning goal, giving Pospisil 42 assists on the season, the fourth-most in the USHL. He also had 15 goals, giving him 57 points, the 10th most in the USHL. Among the top-20 scorers, he's just behind Brink in points per game with 1.39. Pospisil has 16 power play assists, the seventh-most in the league.
WATERLOO NOTES
Waterloo is sitting in the second spot in the Western Conference with 79 points. The Black Hawks have a two-point lead on Sioux Falls for the No. 2 spot. In the last 10 games, the Blackhawks have six wins. ... Waterloo leads the lead in penalty minutes with 1,051. Hank Sorensen leads USHL with 171 penalty minutes ... Emil Ohrvall has 61 points on the season, the seventh-most in the USHL. He has 30 goals, which is the fourth-most in the USHL. He has six game-winning goals and 11 power play goals, the fifth-most in the USHL. ... Matej Blumel is ninths in the USHL with 57 points. He is tied with Ohrvall with 30 goals. He has eight game-winning goals and nine power play goals.
-- Justin Rust