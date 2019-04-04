FRIDAY'S GAME
WHO: Tri-City (44-10-3-1) at Sioux City (29-23-5-2)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
MUSKETEERS NOTES
The Musketeers continued their recent hot streak. After beating Waterloo on Tuesday, Sioux City has won seven of its last nine games, which includes a win over Tri-City last Friday. One of the losses did happen to Tri-City, too, last Saturday. ... The win on Tuesday over Waterloo gives Sioux City 65 points, five more than Omaha for the sixth and final spot into the Western Conference with only three games remaining for the Musketeers. Omaha had four games remaining, meaning the Lancers' best point total can be 68 if they win all four games. ... Last Friday's win was the Musketeers first over Tri-City, which leads the USHL with 92 points and locked up the 2018-19 Anderson Cup for best regular season record. Two of the losses have come by one point. ... Bobby Brink had a goal and two assists in the win over Waterloo on Tuesday, one game after scoring a hat trick against Fargo. Brink is fourth in the USHL with 65 points in only 41 points, a 1.59 points per game average. His 34 goals are second in the USHL. His nine game-winning goals are the most in the USHL. ... Parker Ford scored two goals against Waterloo, his third two-goal game of the season. The two-goal performance broke Ford out of a slump since he only had one goal in the previous 13 games. He did have eight assists during that time. ... Defenseman and captain Luke Johnson scored his third goal of the season. He has 23 points this season. ... Marcus Kallionkieli had a goal and two assists against Waterloo, moving him into the top-20 in points in the USHL with 50. He had 27 goals and 23 assists. He's tied for sixth in the league with 10 power play goals. It was his third multi-point outing in the last five games. Kallionkieli and Tri-City's Shane Pinto are tied for the USHL rookie goal scoring leadership... Martin Pospisil had two assists against Waterloo and has five assists in his last two games. He has nine assists in his last five games along with four goals. Pospisil is eighth in the USHL with 60 points. Pospisil is third in the USHL with 44 assists and his 17 power play assists are the fifth-most in the USHL. ... Jordan Steinmetz had an assist on Tuesday, only his second point in the last 12 games. ... Ben Kraws made 43 saves on Tuesday, it's the most saves he's had this season and the only the third time this season he's faced more than 40 shots. He's been in goal in six of the Musketeers last seven wins.
TRI-CITY NOTES
Tri-City has won eight of its last nine games. Sioux City gave Tri-City its only loss during that stretch. ... Tri-City leads the USHL with 92 points. Only one team, Muskegon, has 80 points. ... Tri-City has allowed only 131 goals this season. ... Goalkeeper Isaiah Saville leads the USHL with a 1.93 goals against average in 1,932 minutes. He is 24-4 with four shutouts and a .925 save percentage. ... Backup goal keeper Jake Barczewski is fifth in the USHL with a 2.43 GAA with a .915 save percentage in 1,554 minutes. He's 20-6 with one shutout. ... Zach Jones is fourth in the USHL with 44 assists. He's first in the USHL with 25 power play assists. and fifth in the league with a plus-36. ... Ronnie Attard and Connor McMenamin both have six game-winning goals for Tri-City. ... Attard also is fourth in the USHL with 11 power play goals along with teammate Shane Pinto. ... Attard leads the USHL with a plus-46 and Filip Forsmark is third with a plus-40. ... Brendan Furry is fourth in the USHL with 18 power play assists.
-- Justin Rust