FRIDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux Falls (27-12-4) at Sioux City (21-15-7)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SATURDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux City (*21-15-7) at Waterloo (*28-13-4)
WHEN/WHERE: 7:05 p.m., Young Arena
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
SUNDAY’S GAME
WHO: Sioux Falls (*27-12-4) at Sioux City (*21-15-7)
WHEN/WHERE: 3:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center
RADIO: KMNS 620 AM
*-Record going into Friday’s game
MUSKETEERS NOTES
Following Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss at the Tyson Events Center to Fargo, the new fourth-place team in the Western Conference, Coach Luke Strand’s Musketeers slipped to 6-5-7 in games decided by one goal … Eighteen games looks like a big number, but both Youngstown and Dubuque have been involved in 24, Youngstown posting a 14-6-4 record in one-goal games while Dubuque is 11-6-7 … Sioux Falls, the Musketeers’ opponent on Friday and Sunday, has experienced 21 1-goal games, going 14-3-4 … Three of the four games in the series between the Interstate 29 rivals have been decided by a goal, including Sioux Falls’ 3-2 and 4-3 wins at the Denny Sanford Premier Center … Sioux City picked up a 4-3 overtime win at the Tyson Events Center on Oct. 27 as Bobby Brink (20 goals, 23 assists) scored the game-winner, 19 seconds into overtime … Brink’s second-period goal against Fargo hiked his scoring streak to 17 games, currently the longest in the United States Hockey League this season … Eight different Musketeers have scored goals in the series against Sioux Falls … Sioux City is 1-3 against Sioux Falls this season and is also 1-2-1 against Waterloo … Brink scored two goals in the 4-2 win over Waterloo on Nov. 21 at the Tyson Events Center, a game where goals also came from Parker Ford (15, 14) and Aaron Grounds (5, 4) … Marcus Kallionkieli (21, 13) has two goals against Waterloo this season … Sioux City’s penalty kill has improved to 11th (79.6 percent) in the league, as it has been perfect in 10 tries in the last three games.
SIOUX FALLS NOTES
Fifth in the USHL with 160 goals, Sioux Falls ended a brief two-game losing streak when Cade Borchardt scored a goal with 5:16 left in the third period in a 3-2 win at Eastern Conference-leader Muskegon on Sunday … Anthony Romano (16, 15), one of three talented rookie forwards, each with double-digit goal totals, scored the goal that tied the game 2-2 in the third period … Stampede scoring leader Jami Kranilla (13, 24), second in USHL rookie scoring with 37 points, has turned in a goal and nine assists while scoring in nine of his last 10 games, seven which have led to victories for the club … Ethan Phillips (10, 20) and Austen Swankler (7, 23) have also shined as rookies … Swankler has had six goals and 15 assists in 25 games since arriving in a trade from Waterloo … Romano has three goals in the series against Sioux City this season … Artem Ivanyuzhenov (21, 15) and Brian Chambers (14, 19) are also scoring threats.
WATERLOO NOTES
Waterloo remains the Western Conference’s second-place team, but trails Tri-City by a 70-60 margin after suffering a 6-3 loss Sunday, its second straight … Still, Coach P.K. O’Handley’s squad is a handful, leading the USHL with a 27.0 percent power play while ranking fourth in goals scored (164), goals allowed (127) and penalty kill (82.7 percent) … Three players have 20 or more goals – Matej Blumel (25 goals, 25 assists), Emil Ohrvall (22, 22) USHL rookie scoring leader Vladislav Firstov (20, 23) … Blumel, the league’s leader with 172 shots and third with a 25.6 shooting percentage, has six goals and two assists in the series against Sioux City … Three Blackhawks have at least eight power-play goals – Blumel, Ohrvall and Joe Cassetti (13, 13) … Goaltenders Jared Moe (13-7-2, 2.79 GAA) and Logan Stein (15-5-1, 2.59) have three and one shutouts, respectively.