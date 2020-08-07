MVFC moves league games to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Missouri Valley Football Conference Presidents Council has announced the league's schools will not conduct conference competition this fall.

The MVFC will play a full eight-game spring league schedule with the expectation to culminate the season with the Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs.

The announcement comes on the heels of the NCAA Board of Governors ruling Wednesday that “if 50 percent or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division.”

Recent announcements, including those from the Big Sky Conference and Pioneer Football League, lowered the percentage of participating teams to around 40 percent.

South Dakota football conducted its first official practice Friday afternoon. Friday morning, ahead of the President Council’s discussion, USD officials met with the football program.

“President (Sheila) Gestring and I met with our players this morning, and they stressed to us that competing for a national championship, playing in front of family, friends and fans, and having a safe environment to do so were of utmost importance,” said USD Athletics Director David Herbster.